CONWAY — It was a season of growth for the Kennett High volleyball team. While the Eagles went 2-14 and missed out on the Division III playoffs, the hometown flock made major strides on the court with their play.

Kennett loses just one senior — senior middle hitter Jozelyn Henry, the team’s co-captain — to graduation next June.

