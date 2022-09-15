CONWAY — It was a season of growth for the Kennett High volleyball team. While the Eagles went 2-14 and missed out on the Division III playoffs, the hometown flock made major strides on the court with their play.
Kennett loses just one senior — senior middle hitter Jozelyn Henry, the team’s co-captain — to graduation next June.
“We played well down the stretch,” said Coach Craig Bartolomei. “We got better, and although we didn’t beat Newfound or Plymouth or Kingswood, we play well against them. The girls competed. We were able to keep rallies going but those teams had players who could end points, and we’re not quite there yet.”
He added: “I was impressed with the way we played and how we competed.”
Kennett’s wins were a 3-1 victory over Hillsboro-Deering on the road on Sept. 17, and a 3-0 win over Stevens in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Oct. 8.
“Despite going 2-14, all-in-all, the girls did well,” Bartolomei said.
The injury bug didn’t help the Eagles this fall.
Co-captain Karina Knapp, a junior, was on the sideline for more than half the season due to a severely twisted ankle.
‘Losing my setter when we did probably cost us two or three wins,” Bartolomei said. “We certainly would have been capable of four or five wins.”
He added: “I expect big things from Karina next year. Missing more than half of the season due to an injury which occurred on the last play of a practice was such a shame.”
Filling in as a setter was freshman Hailey Boynton, who according to Bartolomei “did a nice job” and is “where she needs to be” in her development.
Members of this year’s varsity team included the lone senior Jozelyn Henry; juniors Grace Acone, Angelina Adams, Victoria Brocato, Karina Knapp, Annabelle Light, and Lagan Tatarczuk; sophomores Kylie Jacobs-Carr and Stella Keeler; and freshman Hailey Boynton.
“We’ll have our starting six minus Jozey, we’ll miss her blocking,” said Bartolomei. “Five of the girls are going to play (for the Mt. Washington Valley Volleyball Club), which will only help in their development.”
Members of the reserve team were juniors Ceili Mahoney, Cassy Nigro, Phoenix Sabatini and Lillian Whitney; sophomores Arilyn Blake, Dupre Haley and Kathryn Strout; and freshmen Marilyn Allen, Melissa Bunker, Isis Coombs, Arianna Daugherty, Haley Davidson, Jemma Dimock, Emma Geoffrey, Jenna Jordan, Bella King and Naomi Plummer.
Bartolomei, who was in his third year at the helm of the program, was joined this fall by new reserve team Coach Robin Ward and Assistant Coach Jordan Dodge.
Although the Eagles had to mask up to play for the second season in a row, Bartolomei said the nice thing is the team was able to get in a complete season.
“The girls got to play, that’s the win,” he said. “For a lot of the girls it was their first time on varsity. They were able to see areas where they need to improve. I think we can all improve.”
New this year, Bartolomei started a game ball award for an Eagle who soared in a match. He wrote down each match on the ball, including who received the honor. At the end of the season, the player with the most game ball accolades received the ball.
“I hope it kind of sparked the girls,” he said. “It was a lot more spread out than I thought it would be. Going into our last match, we had four players with two. Grace (Acone) ended up winning it. Grace played well all season.”
The Division III finals were held Saturday at Pinkerton Academy. Top seed and undefeated Newfound (19-0) defeated No. 2 Mascenic (15-1) 3-0 to win the championship.
The Eagles will be moving up to Division II next fall. Kennett petitioned down to from Division II to III two years ago. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association re-evaluates petitions on two-year cycles. KHS, because of its enrollment, is deemed a Division II school.
The Eagles did play Division II schools Kingswood (8-8), Laconia (12-4) and Plymouth (7-9) twice this fall due to the natural rivalry and proximity of the schools.
In the Division II tournament, No. 2 Coe-Brown Northwood Academy (17-2) beat No. 4 Milford (16-4) 3-0 in the championship match at Pinkerton Academy on Saturday.
Milford reached the finals by beating No. 1 seed Gilford (16-2) 3-2 at Pinkerton Academy last Wednesday, while Coe-Brown topped No. 3 Oyster River (15-3) in the opening semifinal.
“I imagine we’ll play some tougher teams,” Bartolomei said of the return to DII.
