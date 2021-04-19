CONWAY — After more than 600 days, the Kennett High track team will take part in its first meet in two years when the Eagles are scheduled to compete in Laconia on Tuesday (4 p.m.) against Winnisquam and the host Sachems.
The hometown flock heads into the meeting with just one day of practice in the past 10 days due to COVID-19. Still, Coach Bernie Livingston is excited for his squad to get the opportunity to throw, jump and run against another school. Due to the pandemic, the Eagles were unable to compete in track last spring, holding only remote training sessions via Zoom.
“Given we’re practicing today for the first time in almost two weeks, it’ll be hard not to treat (the meet) as a had practice,” Livingston, who is in his 38th year at the helm of the program, said Monday before practice. “The good news, and best news, is it looks like we’re finally going to have a meet. I’m excited for the athletes, especially our seniors.”
Athletics was shut down last week at KHS after the largest uptick of coronavirus cases on the campus this school year. The Eagles had been scheduled to open the season last Tuesday with a meet at Prospect Mountain in Alton but it was canceled.
There are 46 athletes out for the program this spring with 27 girls and 19 boys.
“Given all that’s going on,” said Livingston, “these are manageable numbers. This wouldn’t be the year to have 100-plus out for the team.”
He added: “It’s a relatively young team in we don’t have a lot of upperclassmen. I think we have a total of six seniors out.”
Kennett also lost a pair of veteran coaches in Peter Kondrat, who oversaw the javelin, discus and shot put throwers, but has retired after 15 years with the program, and Ken Sciacca, a former track coach at the University of Lowell and in Salem, worked with the pole vaulters and hurdlers since 2017 but has moved to Wolfeboro.
“It’s two big loses for our program,” Livingston said.
Livingston will be joined on the track by assistants coaches Tim Livingston (his son), Juliana Livingston (his granddaughter), Eileen Livingston (his wife) and Kathleen Murdough. Current virtual Master's World Champion in the 400 meters, Terry (Livingston) Ballou (his daughter) is also working with the sprinters and relay teams.
Tim Livingston, who coaches cross-country at the middle school level, is the distance coach, working with athletes at the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter distances along with the 4X800 meters relay teams.
Kathleen Murdough is also back and working with athletes on a wide range of events but primarily with the sprinters.
Eileen Livingston is also helping with the team this spring in the running events.
Julianna Livingston is working with the throwers.
Due to COVID protocols, the Eagles have held staggered practices with the cohorts set up for the throwers, sprinters and distance runners.
“The kids have early cooperated,” Livingston said. “It’s been tough on people because of quarantine. The weather has really helped us. We were on the track the first day of practice (March 29), that’s been a godsend.”
The Eagles have five meets this season after losing the Alton meet, including two at home on May 4 with Kingswood and Plymouth and May 11 with Inter-Lakes and Plymouth. Both meets are scheduled for 4 p.m.
“We typically have eight meets,” said Livingston. “There will be no Wilderness League Championship this year. We will do the divisional meet, but it will be the girls in the morning and the boys in the afternoon. They’re also going to really be limiting the number of entries. There are seven field events but I can only enter 10 athletes.”
He added: “Track is hard, but not impossible, under COVID guidelines. It’s had on coaches, really it’s hard on everyone. My group has been really resilient. It should be an interesting season, one we’ll always remember.”
