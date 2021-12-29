FARMINGTON — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team will play for the championship of the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash against Coe-Brown Northwood Academy on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Farmington.
The Eagles held off a feisty Concord Christian team 58-52 in overtime on Tuesday to finish up round-robin play a perfect 3-0 to secure their spot in the finals as they attempt to win this tournament for the seventh time. KHS beat Epping 65-7 on Sunday and topped Inter-Lakes 71-16 on Monday in its first two games.
“(The Eagles) finally finished a game,” Coach Larry Meader said. “They were pretty excited to win this one. Concord Christian (5-0 and atop Division IV) is a pretty good team. They would be a good, competitive Division II team. The would give a lot of teams trouble with their athleticism. They’re quick, fast and like to pressure. This was a great test for our girls. It was a physical game. The refs let them play, and our girls did a nice job of keeping their composure.”
It was a see-saw contest. The Eagles led by as many as 10 in the first quarter only to have the Kingsmen knot the game at the half and lead 39-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
“When the girls came off the court at the end of the third quarter, they had their heads down,” Meader said. “I told them, ‘We’re only down six and we’ve got a whole quarter to play. Is this the type of team you want to be?’ They all said no, and went out and played with a purpose.”
Kennett took the lead with 3 minutes left in regulation time when Kaley Goodhart connected on two free throws from the charity stripe, making 46-45.
Hope Elias stretched the lead to 48-45 when she sank two foul shots with 49 ticks left on the clock.
After both teams exchanged hoops (Kaylee McLellan sank two free throws for the Eagles), Concord Christian tied the game on a three-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation time.
KHS nearly won the game at the buzzer when Elias’ three-pointer came oh-so-close to tickling the twine.
“We thought it was going in,” said Meader.
In the 3 minute overtime, after the Kingsmen scored the first basket, it was all Kennett. The girls from Conway rattled off the final eight points for the win. Sam Sidoti, who led the Eagles with 15 points and 14 rebounds, banked in a shot with 2:02 to play to tie the game at 52, and gave the Eagles the lead for good with 35 seconds left when she grabbed and offensive rebound and put it back for two. Sidney Chin connected on two technical free throws with 30 seconds remaining and McLellan hit two foul shots with 11 seconds left on the clock after she was intentionally fouled.
Sidoti had 15 points; Elias added 13; Chin, 11; Goodhart, nine; McLellan, eight; and Catherine Chick, two.
Coe-Brown (2-2 in Division II) and Kennett (2-4 in Division II) are also scheduled to return to regular-season play in Northwood on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
