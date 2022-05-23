CONWAY — The Kennett High tennis team put together a three-match winning streak to close out the regular season and clinch the 12th and final playoff spot in the Division II playoffs. The 12th seeded Eagles will be on the road traveling to Hudson to play No. 5 Alvirne on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
KHS ended the season on a roll beating Carroll County rival Kingswood 7-2 in Wolfeboro on May 17; topping Timberlane 8-1 at home last Wednesday; and beating rival Berlin 8-1 on Friday.
Before Friday’s match, Coach Duncan Yarworth and his team honored lone senior Sydney Deblois-Hill for her commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
Kennett finished the regular season with a 5-8 mark.
Alvirne was 11-3 this spring.
The Broncos beat the Eagles 9-0 in their lone meeting in Hudson on April 22.
Members of this year’s team include senior Sydney Deblois-Hill; juniors Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Maddie Bell, McKayla Dockham, Carli Krebs, Ceili Mahoney; sophomores Gracie Baillargeon, Ava Gaudette, Kendall Krieger and Lilla Synnott; and freshmen Haley Davidson, Ava Fox, Brooklyn Grout, Bella King, Mattie Macomber, Cami Newton, Dani Sewell and Avery Whitelaw.
With 18 teams in Division II, the top 12 qualify for the playoffs.
Division II standings as of Monday had Portsmouth, 13-1; Souhegan at 13-1; Oyster River, 12-2; Goffstown, 11-3; Alvirne, 11-3; Bow, 10-4; Windham, 10-4; Coe-Brown Northwood, 8-6; St. Thomas, 8-6; Hollis-Brookline, 7-7; Bishop Brady, 7-7; Kennett, 5-8; Timberlane, 3-11; Kingswood, 4-10; Manchester West, 1-12; Milford, 1-12; Sanborn, 1-13; and Pembroke, 1-13.
The top four teams — Portsmouth, Souhegan, Oyster River and Goffstown — received first-round byes.
In first-round action on Wednesday (4 p.m.), No. 6 Bow hosts No. 11 Hollis-Brookline; No. 7 Windham hosts No. 10 Bishop Brady; No. 8 St. Thomas hosts No. 9 Coe-Brown; and No. 5 Alvirne hosts No. 12 Kennett.
The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place at the home of the highest seed on Friday at 4 p.m.
The semifinals are slated for Tuesday, May 31 at the home of the highest seed at 4 p.m.
The finals are planned for Thursday, June 2 at Bedford High School at 4 p.m.
Last year, Windham beat Hollis-Brookline 9-0 in the finals at Bedford High School on June 4.
