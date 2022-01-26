CONWAY — After holding host Oyster River to just five first-half points, the Kennett High girls’ basketball team shut out the Bobcats in the fourth quarter to cruise to a comfortable 52-19 victory in Durham on Monday night.
The girls from Conway are currently riding a nine-game winning streak and are now 11-5 in Division II and 15-5 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
The Eagles traveled to rival Plymouth (2-11) on Wednesday night. Results were not known as of press time. Kennett won the first encounter between the two teams 57-23 in Conway on Jan. 12.
Against Oyster River (4-10), Kennett got off to a slow start on the offensive end of the court but more than made up for that on defense.
“Our defense was really good,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “We had a lot of ball pressure to the point where (the Bobcats) struggled to get many offensive opportunities.”
Kennett led 9-3 after the first quarter; 22-5 at halftime; and 33-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
We didn’t get off to a good start with our offense,” Meader said. “Oyster River, to its credit, played good defense. They really extended their pressure. We shot the ball well — 42 percent — but we didn’t take that many shots (41, when the Eagles like to get around 60 per game).”
Sophomore Kaley Goodhart led the Eagles with a career-high 22 points.
“KG had a great night, especially in the second half when she scored 15 points on a good combination of outside shooting and taking the ball to the hoop,” said Meader.
Junior Sydnie Chin added 14.
“She’s the ultimate team player,” Meader said. “She doesn’t care if she scores 20 or two, just as long as we win. She’s our team leader.”
Kaylee McLellan chipped in with eight points; Lagan Tatarczuk added there; Sam Sidoti and Catherine Chick, two each; and Sam Habert Jaques, one..
“It wasn’t our prettiest game, but we’ll take it,” Meader said, smiling.
Kennett is scheduled to wrap up the regular season by hosting Bow (12-2) on Friday (6 p.m.).
Friday also marks Senior Night at the Nest when the Eagles honor Sam Habert Jaques for her commitment and dedication over the past four years. Senior Sally Ghobashi, who has played with the junior varsity this winter, will also be honored.
Bow comes to town riding a 10-game win streak of its own. The Falcons hosted and Merrimack Valley (12-3) 48-36 on Monday. They entertained ConVal (4-8) on Wednesday. Results not known as of press time.
“Bow plays good defense, too,” said Meader. “I think it’s going to be a good, low-scoring defensive battle.”
Meader and the Eagles are hoping to have more students on hand to cheer on the team on Friday. Up to 50 students are allowed to sign up and attend home games. Last week, just nine signed up for the girl’s game with Souhegan on Friday and only four of those attended.
Hanover sat atop the Division I standings on Wednesday at 13-0, followed by Bow (12-2), Pembroke (12-2), Laconia (12-3), Merrimack Valley (12-3), Lebanon (9-3), Kennett (11-5), Hollis-Brookline (8-4), John Stark (9-5), while Milford (8-6) rounds out the top 10.
