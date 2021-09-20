CONWAY — It was only a matter of time. After being held in check offensively for its last three matches, you could see the Kennett High girls’ soccer team was ready for a goal-scoring outburst. The Eagles opened the scoring floodgates last week with 17 goals in two road matches.
The girls from Conway scored a 6-1 victory at the top of Pinkham Notch against longtime rival Berlin on Tuesday and followed that up with an 11-0 rout at Manchester West on Friday.
“The dam is broken,” a smiling Coach Ron Krieger said of his team’s performance.
The wins lifted Kennett to 3-2-2 and all alone in 10th place in the Division II table.
At Berlin (3-2 in Division III), the Eagles clicked in all phases.
“Outside of a small mistake on a corner kick (that ended with the Mountaineers’ lone goal) our team defense was spot on,” said Krieger. “Definitely one of our best team defensive games. We pressed high frequently and our double teams worked numerous times, allowing us to regain possession.”
He added: “Offensively our midfield and forwards worked very well together and we were able to break through Berlin's defense lines from all sides. We still aren't finishing enough of our opportunities but with six (goals), we improved.”
Forwards Aida Wheat and Bryn Fayle both had two goals in the win with Fayle assisting on both of Wheat’s goals and Wheat on one of Fayle’s strikes.
Sophomores Ivy Zipf and Lilla Synnott also netted goals in the win.
“Lilla's coming off a long throw-in from Joce (Anzaldi), and Aida assisted on Ivy's strike from the top of the 18,” said Krieger. “Very pleased with the result though we lost Aida for at least two weeks after rolling her ankle near the end of the first half.”
The KHS JV team came from behind to post a 2-1 win.
The Eagles showed no ill-effects from the two-hour-plus trek to Manchester to play a rebuilding West (0-7) program.
“The upbeat positive attitude that the coach and majority of players from Manchester West maintained throughout the game was top-notch,” Krieger said of the Blue Knights who are struggling this season.
Kennett scored two goals inside of three minutes and never looked back. Fayle opened the scoring in the second meeting off an assist from Izzy Murray. Murray turned from provider to scorer a minute later when she found the back of the old onion bag courtesy of an assist from Carli Krebs.
“Our services into the box were on target and our finishing was outstanding,” Krieger said. “We ended up with nine different players scoring with seven players assisting on goals. It was truly a solid effort across the 17-player roster.”
Marissa Caputo made it 3-0 on an assist from Zipf after 15 minutes; freshman Haylee Burke scored her first varsity goal in the 19th minute from Kayla Erwin; Caputo scored her second of the afternoon in the 25th minute off a feed from Zipf; and Zipf scored in the 28th minute to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Caputo completed her hat trick in the 42nd minute from an assist by Murray to stretch the lead to 7-0. Murray made 8-0 in the 50th minute with the assist going to Fayle; tri-captain Katie Brooks scored her first varsity goal in the 62nd minute from Synnott; Erwin converted a pass from Burke in the 65th minute to grow the lead to double digits; and in the 75th minute, Emily Kenny, senior, tri-captain, scored her varsity goal, tucking home a pass from Krebs.
Senior tri-captain Sam Habert-Jaques got the shutout in goal.
Kennett is scheduled to travel host Milford (4-2-1) on Tuesday and close out the week in Plymouth (0-1-5) on Friday. Both matches are slated for 4 p.m.
The Eagles won the first meeting with Plymouth 5-0 at the nest on Sept. 1.
