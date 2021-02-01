CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team continued it's winning ways with a pair of lopsided victories over Belmont last week to run the current win streak to four in a row.
The Eagles beat Belmont 59-24 on the Red Raiders’ home court on Thursday, and three nights earlier, in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Senior Night, beat them 63-19.
The wins lift Kennett 4-2 on the season in Division II play, while Belmont fell to 0-3 in Division III.
“The girls played well (Thursday night),” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “It was probably our most complete game so far.”
The Eagles, for whatever reason, have been slow starters this season, but Thursday, the hometown flock may have turned the corner, as they came out soaring and scoring. The Red Raiders began the game by playing a box-and-one on senior Maddie Stewart, trying to put the defensive clamps on the All-State guard.
“We did a little bit of adjusting,” Meader said. “The best way to beat a box-and-one is to pass the basketball and have people knock down shots. Both Sydnie (Chin) and Sydney (Shaw) played really well. They had 14 points each. I think Maddie, Sydney and Sydnie reach knocked down their first shots, and all were three-pointers. Overall, we had a good shooting night.”
Kennett led 20-9 after the opening quarter. The Eagles held that 11-point cushion at the half, leading 31-19.
KHS held the Red Raiders to only five points in the entire second half, including just one in the third period.
“We were able to pull away in the third quarter,” Meader said. “Defensively, we played better and we rebounded well. I thought our pick and roll defense got better as the game went on.”
Kennett led 46-20 after three frames.
Chin and Shaw finished the night as the leading scorers with 14 apiece. Chin also collected three steals in the contest.
Stewart had 12 points to go with six steals, five assists and five rebounds.
“One of the great things about Maddie is she doesn't try to force things,” Meader said. “She does so many things well, that's a sign of a complete player and teammate.”
Kaylee McLellan added five points, followed by Jaelin Cummings, four; Sam Habert, four; Kaley Goodhart, three; Sam Sidotti, 2 (four rebounds); and Mariah Parker, one.
Ella Chandler, Catherine Chick and Sierra Parsons each pulled down four rebounds, while Hope Elias had three steals.
On Jan. 25, before tipoff, the Eagles held their Senior Night celebration, recognizing Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Mariah Parker, Sierra Parsons and Maddie Stewart for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
“This special group of seniors,” said Meader. “They deserve to be honored and we tried to make it as normal a ceremony as possible in this crazy COVID-19 year. This group had been to the playoffs every year so far, and with an open tournament this year, they’ll have made it four years in a row. Liz Cote (who graduated last year) was the last senior to go to the playoffs all four years of their high school careers.
Kennett led by 11-10 after a sluggish first period.
Meader changed up the KHS defense in the second quarter applying a full-court press, which led to turnovers and layups for the hosts.
“That seems to get the energy going and gets us into a better flow,” he said. “I think once we up the pressure, we’re usually in pretty good shape.”
KHS led 32-14 at the intermission and 47-16 after three quarters.
Kennett out-rebounded Belmont 22-19 and limited its guests to just four offensive rebounds.
“We did a really nice job of limiting Belmont to just one shot,” Meader said. “We had 17 steals and forced 30 turnovers.”
Stewart led all scorers with a game-high 19 points, including going 3-6 from three-point land.
Chin, who was 3-5 from behind the arch, added 13 points, while Chick had eight points and six rebounds; Habert had seven points and five rebounds; Parsons, six points and four rebounds; Cummings, five points and five rebounds; McLellan, three; and Elias, two.
Sidotti grabbed seven rebounds in the win.
Kennett had been scheduled to travel to Plymouth (3-1 in Division II) on Monday, but the game was postponed due to Winter Storm Orleana. It is now scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Plymouth.
The Eagles are scheduled to host the Bobcats on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“Plymouth is a good team,” Meader said. “They have a couple of girls averaging 17 points a game. They’ll be a formidable foe to us. It should be a good matchup. It’ll be nice to play another Division II school.”
Kennett currently sits in ninth in Division II behind Hanover, 6-0; Bow, 4-0; Lebanon, 1-0; Souhegan, 1-0; Pelham, 6-0; Laconia, 3-1; Bishop Brady, 3-1 and Plymouth, 3-1.
