CONWAY — On the hottest day of 2022 so far, the Kennett High track team took to the oval at Gilford High School on Saturday for the first Wilderness League Championship meet since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The KHS girls finished second out of 17 schools, while the boys from Conway were sixth on the day.
For the girls, Newfound won the meet with 129 points, followed by Kennett, 111; Plymouth, 61; Kingswood, 38; Belmont, 30; Gilford, 27.5; Kearsarge, 21.5; Inter-Lakes, 20; Moultonborough, 20; Berlin, 19; Macoma Valley, 19; Portsmouth Christian, 16; Laconia, 14; Franklin, 6; Winnisquam, 3; Mascenic, 2; and White Mountains Regional, 2.
The secret to Newfound’s success came in the pole vault where the Bears swept the top four spots to garner a whopping 28 points. Kennett has not competed in the pole vault this season.
“We don’t have a coach for the pole vault anymore,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We just don’t have the coaching right now. We need someone for the jumps and vaulting. Trying to find another coach has been very difficult over the last couple of years.
“(Pole vault) was the difference but Newfound has a great team,” he said. “I think this is the first time that the Newfound girls have won the meet. We were right with them. We had a number of great performances. …After the team awards, the Newfound girls came over to our girls by the jumping mats and the two teams just intermingled. It was spontaneous but so nice to see. That’s the beauty of our sport.”
For the boys, Gilford took the win with 109 points, followed by Newfound, 73; Kingswood, 56; Plymouth, 56; Bishop Brady, 38; Kennett, 29; Belmont, 27; Winnisquam, 24; Kearsarge, 23; Prospect Mountain, 22; Laconia, 21; Inter-Lakes, 20; Portsmouth Christian, 17; White Mountains, 13; Mascenic, 11; Berlin, 10; Woodville, 8; and Mascoma Valley, 1.
“It went really well,” said Livingston. “We had some good competition. I’ve attended Wilderness since 1980, and it’s by far my favorite meet. The meet combines competitiveness, it’s low key and there’s a familiarity with the other teams and coaches.”
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.81): Brynne Fayle, sixth, 13.72; and Alexis Tuttle, 19th, 14.88.
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 26.03): Fayle, fifth, 28.11; Vanessa VanDyne, 18th, 31.27; and Catherine Shackford, 19th, 31.70.
400 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 1:01.07): Autumn Verran, 15th, 1:13.15; and Stephanie Kendzierski, 16th, 1:13.38.
800 meters (won by Brianna Moore, Portsmouth Christian, 2:20.16): Lopashanski, third, 2:28.17; and Grace Perley, sixth, 2:40.79.
1,600 meters (won by Amy Burton, Kennett, 5:38.13).
3,200 meters (won by Amy Burton, Kennett, 12:48.37): Ella Ugino, fourth, 14:00.78; and Molly DellaValla, fifth, 14:20.83.
300-hurdles (won by Stacia Paul, Newfound, 49.55): Samantha Habert-Jaques, fourth, 53.22.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Alexis Tuttle, Sam Habert-Jaques, Brynne Fayle and Aida Wheat — 52.68).
4X400 relay (won by Kingwood, 4:15.15): Kennett — Habert-Jaques, Perley, Burton and Lopashanski, fourth, 4:27.97.
4X800 relay (won by Gilford, 10:43.21): Kennett — DellaValla, Ugino, Kendzierski and Perley, second, 10:43.21.
Long jump (won by Katherine Luehrs, Plymouth, 15’11.5”): Lopashanski, second, 15’4”; Wheat, sixth, 14’1”; Verran, eighth, 13’.25”.
Triple jump (won by Sydney Valenti, Plymouth, 32’8.25”): Verran, 10th, 27’5.5”; and VanDyne, 13th, 26’9.75”.
Shot put (won by Paulina Huckins, Newfound, 36’5.5”): Taylor Garland, seventh, 25’7.5”): Annabelle Light, 12th, 23’8.25”.
Discus (won by Opal Shinninger, Mascoma Valley, 121’1”): Garland, second, 93’1”.
Javelin (won by Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, 106’7”): Light, fifth, 75’3”.
Results for the boys were:
200-meter dash (won by Owen Carney, Inter-Lakes, 23.65): Jack Martin, 18th, 25.62; and Devon Glackin, 26th, 26.58.
800 meters (won by Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 2:03.78): Kylan Morneau, 2:05.12; and Henry Moneypenny, 15th, 2:25.21.
1600 meters (won by Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 4:34.15): Moneypenny, 11th, 5:21.42.
110 hurdles (won by Cole Ahern, Plymouth, 17.16): Sebastian Brochu, 10th, 21.26.
300 hurdles (won by Jaiden Malek, Gilford, 43.45): Tyler McCluskey, third, 46.32.
4X100 relay (won by Bishop Brady, 45.95): Kennett — Glackin, Tristen Smith, Martin and Tyler Walcott, fourth, 47.63).
4X400 relay (won by Gilford, 3:41.64): Kennett —McCluskey, Tristen Smith, Morneau and Hunter Daggett, fourth, 3:50.81).
High jump (won by Malaki Ingram, Newfound, 5’7”): Nash Harrigan, fifth, 5’5”; Beckett Clark, ninth, 4’11
Long jump (won by Curtis Smoker, Plymouth, 20’): Harrigan, sixth, 18’2.25”.
Triple jump (won by Anthony Haddocks, Gilford, 40’9.5”): Harrigan, 11th, 34’4.25”.
Javelin (won by Ethan Arnold, Kingswood, 139’5”): Morneau, fourth, 134’7”.
The Eagles will head to Pelham for the Division II State Meet this Saturday at 10 a.m. Seeding for the meet is scheduled for Tuesday.
