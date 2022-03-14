PINKHAM NOTCH — The Kennett High girls’ cross-country ski team turned in a dominating performance in the classical ski race Thursday morning and that paved the way for the Eagles to win the Division I Girls Cross-Country Ski Championships at Great Glen Trails, which did a remarkable job of putting on a race given the recent warm and wet weather. KHS junior Carli Krebs enjoyed a true daily double winning both the classic and the afternoon skate races.
Kennett skied to the title with 757 points to top Hanover, 722, while Keene rounded out the podium in third with 721 points.
The state championship is coming back to the nest after spending the past year in Hanover. Last March, after winning the previous six state championships, the Kennett girls came up just short in its bid for a seventh straight at Great Glen Trails. The girls from Hanover clicked at the right time and were able to secure their first championship since 2015.
The Marauders won both the classic and freestyle races, which were combined into a pursuit race, scoring 756.5 points overall to 731.5 for Kennett.
Coming into Thursday’s championships, which were pushed back two days to the weather, Hanover was seen as the favorite, but no one told the girls from Conway who were sensational in the 4K classical race.
“It’s nice when that’s a strength,” Steve Vosburgh, Eagles’ head coach, said, smiling. “Classic is the hard one, it’s an acquired taste. It’s not an event that everyone loves.”
He added: “I guess I was a little bit surprised (by the overall results). If you use past results, it was either going to be super close or a stretch for us to get there. It was super fun to see it all come together for the girls. It was a full team effort.”
Girls on the Kennett team include seniors Maya Gove, Jordan Meir and Grace Perley; juniors Leah Alkalay, Joce Anzaldi, Carli Krebs and Mara Taylor; and freshmen Zoe Groves and Piper Lopashanski.
The newly crowned state champions were honored with a parade on Monday afternoon. The parade route was from Kennett High School, up the North-South Road, turned left at Kearsarge Street and then headed down Route 16 back to the school.
“The girls were pretty charged up about the parade,” Vosburgh said. “We’ve never had one before, only an escort back into town (after winning a championship), it should be fun.”
The Eagles flew out of the starting line in the classical race, taking overall team honors with 389 points to best Keene, 361; Hanover, 357; Concord, 333; ConVal, 329; Bow, 311; Winnacunnet, 303; Bedford, 289; and Souhegan, 270. Manchester Memorial, Kingswood and Manchester Central did not have four skiers finish the race to post a team score.
Krebs led the hometown flock, winning the race in 14:32. Perley was the second skier to fishing, crossing the line in 15:10. ConVal’s Eva Calcutt completed the podium in third in 15:25.
Other KHS skiers were Anzaldi, who was fifth in 15:37, while Lopashanski gave the Eagles four finishes in the top seven with a seventh-place showing in 15:53. She was followed by Alkalay, 25th, 17:40; and Meier, 31st, 18:37.
For the boys, Hanover won both the classic and skate races to take home the overall championship trophy with 751 points, while Bow was second, 739, and Keene, third, 719.
Individually, Bow’s Michael Pelletier won the race by 48 seconds in 12:33, while Felix Taracena of Winnacunnet and Keene’s Jonathan Hills rounded out the podium, finishing second and third, respectively, in 13:21 and 13:31.
Sophomore Gabriel Freedman, Kennett’s lone skier, was ninth overall in a field of 55 skiers in 14:50.
Hanover won the team classic race with 376 points, followed by Bow, 368; Keene, 359; Winnacunnet, 342; ConVal, 320; Concord, 311; Bedford, 305; and Souhegan, 288; and Manchester Central, 257. Kennett and Kingswood did not have four skiers finish the race to post a team score.
In the afternoon skate (freestyle) race, Krebs cruised to a 27-second victory in 14:45. Bow’s Rachel Pelletier was second in 15:12, while Perley put two Eagles on the podium again with a third-place finish in 16:06.
Other KHS finishers were Anzaldi, 13th, 17:04; Lopashanski, 20th, 17:45; Meier, 26th, 18:59; and Gove, 28th, 19:18.
Kennett won the skate team crown with 368 points, followed by Hanover, 365; Keene, 360; Concord, 346; Conval, 324; Bow, 323; Winnacunnet, 319; Bedford, 283; and Souhegan, 264.
For the boys, Hills skied to the win for Keene in 12:39, while Hanover’s Adam Gilbert-Diamond and Bow’s Pelletier, were second and third, respectively, in 13:28 and 13:40.
Freedman posted his second straight top 10 result with an eighth-place finish in 14:26.
“Gabe is a pretty laid-back guy,” said Vosburgh. “He had a great day of racing.”
Hanover took team honors with 375 points, followed by Bow, 371; Keene, 360; Winnacunnet, 350; ConVal, 314; Concord, 310; Bedford, 298; Souhegan, 285; and Manchester Central, 267.
While Kennett and Hanover left with the top trophies, every racer felt like a winner by being able to ski in these championships. Great Glen staff cleared so many hurdles to put on a first-class event.
“It’s pretty awesome that all of the coaches in the state recognize what the Great Glen folks did,” Vosburgh said. “The pride that the staff at Great Glen puts into its work came through. We all owe them a big thank you.”
The top 10 classical and freestyle (skate) skiers from the Division I and II State Meets receive an invitation to the prestigious Meet of Champions, which is scheduled to be held Tuesday, March 15 at Proctor Academy at 4 p.m.
Kennett will send five skiers — Krebs, Perley, Anzaldi, Lopashanski and Freedman to the Meet of Champions.
“There was great enthusiasm about wanting to compete again,” Vosburgh said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
