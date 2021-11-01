CONWAY — In a rematch of last year’s Division II field hockey championship game, this time the ball bounced Souhegan’s way. The No. 3 seeded Sabers topped No. 6 Kennett High 2-1 behind a pair of fourth-quarter goals in Amherst on Oct. 22.
“It was a tough game,” said Cassie Daley, Eagles’ head coach. “I really thought we had it.”
Last year’s championship game saw the Eagles win 2-0 in Conway to cap an undefeated season.
Played on the turf in Amherst, KHS got off to a great start in the quarterfinal match. The Eagles took the lead 8 minutes into the opening quarter when junior Vivian Rober-Carpenter found the back of the cage.
Most of the second and third periods were spent in the middle of the field with two stingy defenses playing lockdown hockey. Taylor Gaudette and Allie Hussey were all over the field trying to create changes for the girls from Conway.
“I could tell Taylor’s knee was bothering her towards the end,” said Daley. “She battled the wholesome. The girls really stepped up and rose to the occasion. It was great to see them click on the field. I saw real chemistry develop between all our players.”
Kennett looked like it might make the 1-0 lead hold up as the fourth quarter began, but Souhegan was able to draw level with 12 minutes to play Ella Barrett took a shot from just outside the circle that was deflected into the net off a KHS defender to knot the score.
Three minutes later, Barrett struck again with a hard low shot that barely crossed the goal line with a diving Nora Goodman narrowly missing it.
“It looked like Nora missed it by a second,” Daley said. “She came oh-so-close to stopping it.”
Kennett (10-5-1) pressed for an equalizer but was unable to create a solid scoring chance in the in closing minutes.
Members of this year’s varsity team are seniors Molly Arnold, Arielle Butterfield, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Ella Fecteau, Taylor Gaudette, Brynne Gove, Jordan Meir and Lily Orth; juniors Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Remi Snowdon; and sophomores Georgia Coleman, Ava Gaudette, Nora Goodman, Sophia Hanson, Allie Hussey and Madison Walcott.
“We had a great season,” said Daley. “From where we started to where we ended up as a team, it was a big improvement.”
Souhegan advanced to the semifinals where the Sabers fell 2-1 to No. 2 Portsmouth at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter on Friday.
Goffstown, the Cinderella story of these playoffs, the No. 9 seed, which beat No. 1 Hanover 2-1 in the quarterfinals, continued its upset run by knocking off No. 5 Lebanon 2-1 at Bill Ball Stadium on Friday.
In the title game, at Bedford High School in Bedford on Sunday, it was all Portsmouth, as the Clippers topped Goffstown 6-0 to win the title.
“If we had gotten by Souhegan, I really liked our chances,” Daley said. “I think this year, there wasn’t that one dominant team. There were a lot of teams with a shot to win it all. I would have loved to have played Portsmouth again (KHS lost 2-1 at Portsmouth on Sept. 3).”
She added: “We only had three starters return this year in Tessa (Capozzoli, forward), Taylor (Gaudette) and Madison (Walcott, goalie). Some girls, especially in our sophomore class, were insanely good. We basically had a brand new defense besides Ava (Gaudette). I was trying people in a million different positions to see who would click where. Nora (Goodman) and Remi (Snowdon) came out of nowhere and played lights-out great and really came into their own.”
