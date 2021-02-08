CONWAY — There’s no place like home and the Kennett High girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams made the most of their first home meet of the winter at Whitaker Woods in North Conway on Wednesday afternoon. Both teams skied to victory in the five-school meet, while KHS sophomore Theo Castonguay remained undefeated on the season winning the classical race.
The Kennett boys scored 387 points to top Inter-Lakes, 376; Plymouth, 360; and Moultonborough Academy, 357, to win the 4K classical meet.
Individually, Castonguay won the race in 14:54. He was joined on the podium by Eben Misavage of Inter-Lakes, who was second in 16:38, and KHS teammate Dominick Perry, who was third in 16:41.
Other Eagles to finish were Gabriel Freedman, who was fifth in 17:34, followed by Caleb White, eighth, 19:04; and Micah White, ninth, 19:08.
For the girls, Kennett skied to the team win with 390 points followed by Plymouth, 380; Moultonborough Academy, 356; Inter-Lakes, 344; and Berlin, with just one skier, 94.
Addi Englund of Plymouth was the fastest girl on the day, winning in 17:51, but was joined on the podium by a pair of Eagles — junior Grace Perley and senior Kathryn Hawkes — finished second and third, respectively, in 18:32 and 18:58.
A flock of Eagles followed taking the next four spots with Lia Anzaldi finishing fourth in 19:09, followed by Shannon Derby, fifth, 19:23; Dylan Derby, sixth, 19:42; and Carli Krebs, seventh, 20:01.
Teammates Maya Gove was 12th in 21:39; Leah Alkalay, 14th, 22:36; and Jordan Meier, 15th, 22:58.
The Eagles were back in action on Saturday with a 5K skate race in Whitefield. Lebanon took team honors for the boys and the girls in the four-school meet. The Lebanon boys scored 490 points to top Kennett, which was without Castonguay, 369; and White Mountains, 363.
For the girls, the Raiders narrowly edged the girls from Conway, 388-384 with White Mountains in third, 272; and Berlin, which had just one racer, in fourth, 92 points.
The Lebanon boys swept the podium led by Daniel Mladek, 13:36, followed by Seth Carl and John Bieszczard, who were second and third, respectively, in 13:59 and 14:10.
Freedman was the fastest Kennett skier, placing eighth in 15:41. He was followed by Perry, 10th, 16:12; Micah White, 11th, 16:25; and Caleb White, 15th, 16:39.
Lebanon’s Ayla Weale won the race for the girls, finishing in 14:49. She was joined on the podium by Kennett’s Krebs, who was second in 16:32, while Zoe Chinn of Lebanon was third in 16:41.
Perley was the second Eagle to cross the finish line, placing fourth in 16:50. She was followed by Lia Anzaldi, sixth, 17”29; Shannon Derby, 10th, 18:00; Hawkes, 11th, 18:01; Meier, 18th, 20:16; Taylor, 22nd, 21:08; Alkalay, 23rd, 21:12; and Gove, 25th, 22:30.
