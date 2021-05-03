CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ tennis team won its home-opener in impressive fashion last Wednesday with a thrilling 5-4 victory over visiting Plymouth at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park. With the match tied at 3-3 after the singles, the Eagles won two of three doubles contests to win the match.
“The keys to the match was the strong play from our top two doubles teams and consistent play,” said Jason Cicero, Eagles’ head coach.
The win lifted Kennett to 1-1 on the young season with three matches canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plymouth, which is 2-1 in Division III, has 21 boys out for the team but was missing three of its top 6 players due to the April vacation.
Kennett did not lose any of its seven players to vacation week.
Against the Bobcats, in singles, Kennett’s Sam Alkalay (KHS) def Leo Edner 8-0; Camden Bailey (KHS) def John Ulrickson 8-4; Spencer Ogren (KHS) def Bean Means 8-2; Declan Ulrickson (PHS) def Andrew Fournier 8-5; Charles Cushing (PHS) def Grant Barahona 8-0; and Hunter McLeod (PHS) def Martin Lockhart 8-0.
In doubles, Alkalay/Bailey def Ebener/Cushing 8-1; Ogren/Fournier def Jack Sullivan/Brennan Johnson 8-4; and Lincoln Manson/Cody Brenna (PHS) def Lockhart/Jake Young 8-2.
“Spencer Ogren gets the game ball for playing solid in both singles and doubles and very strong service games,” Cicero said.
The NHIAA had an open tournament last fall and winter for multiple sports with everyone making the playoffs and initially playing in a regionalized cluster in the opening rounds of post-season play. A similar format will be followed this spring.
Cicero talked about team goals.
“We want to improve as a team with each match,” he said. “The nice thing is we’re playing sports this spring. We’re all happy to be back playing.”
Kennett traveled to rival Kingswood on Monday (results not known as of press time) in the first of a home-and-home series, which is slated to culminate in Conway on Thursday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.