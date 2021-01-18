CONWAY — “I have no idea what’s going to happen, I don’t think any does. We’ll take this season as an adventure, one practice, one game at a time,” Coach Jack Loynd said of the Kennett High boys’ basketball team as it tries to navigate through this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loynd and his troops are off to a 1-1 start after splitting a home-and-home tilt with a veteran Laconia club last week. The Eagles beat the Sachems 44-42 in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Jan. 11, but the Sachems won the return engagement in Laconia, 47-36, on Thursday night.
“Like a lot of coaches at this point, in this situation, I’m not sure what we look like,” Loynd said. “This season is definitely different.”
Due to the pandemic, the Eagles have been limited to 90-minute practices and a wide range of protocols including daily temperature screenings and paperwork. Athletes and coaches must wear masks at all times. Loynd also collecting and washing practice jerseys after every practice, turning his 90 minutes into 3 hours each day.
“I’m not complaining, it’s just what we have to do,” Loynd said.
The Eagles, who have already been through a 10-day quarantine period, hit the court for the season-opener and Senior Night on Jan. 11 at the Nest. Prior to the game starting, Loynd recognized the four seniors — Evan Dascoulias, TJ Lash, Matt Nordwick and Kyle Perry for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
The team also recognized Erin Moffitt Dascoulias for all her work behind the scenes with the basketball boosters.
Evan Dascoulias will be the answer to a trivia contest one day. For all you Jeopardy fans: Who scored the first Kennett High home basket amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was also the first points put up on the new scoreboard in a varsity game? With 4:47 to play in the first quarter, Dascoulias tickled the twine on a three-pointer from the left side of the top of the arch to put KHS in front 3-0.
Both teams had some early jitters and were slow to get into an offensive rhythm. After the opening period, Laconia, which has 10 seniors on its roster, led 9-7.
The Sachems held the lead for most of the second quarter, but back-to-back baskets by Kyle Perry 10 seconds apart, to put the home side in front 22-21 with a minute to play in the period.
Laconia was able to score the final hoop of the quarter to lead 23-22 at the intermission.
Trailing 25-22 early in the third frame, the Eagles went on a 6-0 run behind a Perry jumper; a layup by Houghton-LaClair; and a jump shot by TJ Lash to take the lead for good.
Alex Clark stretched the lead to 34-27 when he knocked down a three-pointer with 3:32 left in the quarter.
Kennett led 37-30 after three periods.
The Sachems were able to close to within three at 41-38, but Houghton-LaClair hit a big three-pointer to get the lead to 44-38 with 3:55 to play.
Laconia scored the next two baskets to pull within two and had a three-point attempt for the lead with 43 seconds to play but Dascoulias came up with a key defensive rebound and the Eagles were able to run out the clock for the win.
“The kids were really rusty, they hadn’t practiced for 10 days,” Loynd said following the win. “I think some of the veterans came through and were calm under pressure. Hopefully, we’ll learn from our mistakes and continue to improve. Laconia is a good team. Their two bigs (DeMarco McKissic and Keaton Beck) are pretty big. TJ (Lash) brought his lunch pale against them. He wasn’t afraid to sate up against them.”
Perry led the Eagles with 12 points; Dascoulias added eight; Matt Nordwick, seven; Houghton-LaClair, seven; Clark, six; and Lash, four.
“We ended up playing all 10 guys to save people,” said Loynd. “It’s what we need to do considering we have to wear masks.”
There are 13 boys on the varsity squad this winter, including seniors Evan Dascoulias, TJ Lash, Matt Nordwick and Kyle Perry; juniors Spencer Ballou, Nick Houghton-LaClair; Grady Livingston, Isaiah Mojica, Spencer Ogren and Colin Stocker; and sophomores Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty and Evan Koroski.
Dascoulias, Nordwick and Livingston have been selected as team captains.
Kennett is scheduled to play a home-and-home tilt with Moultonborough Academy on Tuesday and Thursday. The Eagles will travel to the Panthers at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and host them at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
