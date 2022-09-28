WHITEFIELD — The Kennett High girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams captured top honors in the annual White Mountains Regional High School Homecoming Invitational on Saturday. Ben Biche and Piper Lopashanski also set new records with their efforts.

“We had a great day,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “I thought we were going to have to turn the bus around a couple of times due to wind. It was howling through (Pinkham) Notch, but once we got above the notch there was almost no wind at all. It was cold, 40 degrees, but sunny and beautiful day for running.”

