WHITEFIELD — The Kennett High girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams captured top honors in the annual White Mountains Regional High School Homecoming Invitational on Saturday. Ben Biche and Piper Lopashanski also set new records with their efforts.
“We had a great day,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “I thought we were going to have to turn the bus around a couple of times due to wind. It was howling through (Pinkham) Notch, but once we got above the notch there was almost no wind at all. It was cold, 40 degrees, but sunny and beautiful day for running.”
The Kennett girls placed five runners in the top seven to win the meet with 19 points. The Eagles were the only school to post a team score. Schools need five runners to finish a race to get a team score.
Berlin, Profile, White Mountains, Lin-Wood and Pittsburg-Canaan each had girls compete in the meet.
Twenty=seven girls ran the 5K course.
Kennett sophomore Piper Lopashanski won the race and set the course record with her fastest time of the season, finishing in 22:06.
“It’s a new course this year,” Livingston said. “About half of the course is different from last year. It’s a slower course than last year. We had seven girls and seven boys run faster than they did the week before in Portsmouth (on Sept. 16).
KHS freshman Jewels Gorham was second overall in 23:23 and was joined on the podium by teammate Molly DellaValla, a junior, who was third in 23:48.
Other Kennett finishers were Stephanie Kendzierski, sixth, 25:12; Lauren Violette, seventh, 26:01; Grace Yannelli, 11th, 27:48; Catherine Shackford, 12th, 28:51; Vanessa Van Dyne, 13th, 28:53; Mara Taylor, 15th, 29:30; Eliah Feil, 16th, 29:30; Autumn Verran, 19th, 32:07; Annabelle Light, 21st, 32:33; Zoe Groves, 23rd, 34:18; and Brea Sheehan, 26th, 44:52.
“The girls turned in a really good effort, it was a strong performance,” said Livingston.
For the boys, Kennett took first place as a team with 40 points, followed by White Mountains, 49; Profile, 100; Pittsburg-Canaan, 130, while Berlin, Lin-Wood and Woodsville did not field full teams.
Biche won the race by 37 seconds in 19:05. He was joined on the podium by Profile’s Isaac Reeder and Kennett teammate Nolan Proulx, who were second and third, respectively, in 19:42 and 19:59.
“Our boys did an outstanding job,” Livingston said. “Our boys averaged 17 seconds faster than they ran the week before.”
He added: “Ben Biche is getting close to where he was last year and he’s pulling everyone else along with him.”
Freshman Will Odell was the next Eagle to finish, placing 10th overall in a field of 40 runners in 22:10. He was followed by Ross Stephens, 12th, 22:29; Joseph DellaValla, 14th, 22:41; Jeffrey Tierney, 16th, 22:44; Jack Jarell, 20th, 24:39; Mikey Lyons, 23rd, 25:18; Finn Lajoie, 24th, 25:28; and Isac Nelson, 32nd, 27:33.
Kennett is scheduled to host its lone home meet this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Kennett Middle School. The varsity girls will toe the starting line first followed by the varsity boys and then a combined boy’s and girl’s junior varsity race.
“It’s such a fast course, we’ll see some outstanding times,” said Livingston, who added that Pinkerton, Portsmouth and Plymouth make this year’s field for the girls very competitive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.