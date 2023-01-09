BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Lake Region-Fryeburg Academy-Oxford Hills Ice Cats opened 2023 on a winning note and go back to the .500 mark on the young season in the process. The Ice Cats beat Kennebunk 3-2 at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, on Friday night.
The win lifted Coach Wayne Neiman’s team to 2-2 in Class A play. The Ice Cats currently sit ninth in the Heal Point standings.
FA/LR/OH outshot the Rams (2-5 in Class B) 26-18. Nathan Metcalf picked up the win in goal for the Ice Cats and was credited with 16 saves.
The Ice Cats and Rams exchanged goals in the first period with the 1-1 scoreless holding up into the third period. FA/LR/OH carried the play in the third frame, outscoring Kennebunk 2-1 for the win.
Senior Caleb Micklon, junior Kadan Neuruether and junior Jacob Lemery scored goals for the Ice Cats in the win, while Owen Galligan had a pair of assists and Myles Garland and Neureuther also added assists.
Cooper Sampson and Ben Urban scored the goals for Kennebunk.
FA/LR/OH is scheduled back on the road this week playing the Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde Eagles (1-4) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.
The Ice Cats are slated to close out the week back in the friendly confines of the Bridgton Ice Arena when they host the Tigers of Gardner/Waterville/Winslow (0-6 in Class B).
Thornton Academy sat atop of the Class A Heal Point standings on Monday at 8-1, followed by Edward Little High School, 6-1; Scarborough High School, 5-2; Falmouth, 3-2; Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble, 3-2; Saint Dominic Academy, 4-4; Lewiston, 3-4; Bangor, 2-3-1; FA/LR/OH, 2-2; Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard, 2-3; South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete, 3-5; Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee, 4-4; and Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde Eagles, 1-4.
