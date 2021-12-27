FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills Ice Cats are off to a terrific start this winter. The Ice Cats went into the holiday break sporting a 3-1 record, a stingy defense and the league’s leading scorer in Owen Galligan.
Galligan, a junior, scored a school-record six goals to lead the Ice Cats to an 8-5 victory against the Scarborough Red Storm (2-1) at USM Ice Arena in Gorham, Maine on Dec. 17.
FA/LR/OH continued its winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Gorham on Dec. 20.
The Ice Cats are scheduled back on home ice on Tuesday (7 p.m.) when they play hosts to Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (0-2) at the Bridgton Ice Arena in Bridgton, Maine.
The BOOM is coming off a 4-0 loss to Edward Little (3-0) at the Biddeford Ice Arena, in Biddeford, Maine, on Dec. 16.
The Ice Cats are led by new Head Coach Wayne Neiman and Assistant Coach Bo Apt.
Apt was a key member of the memorable 2004 state champion Fryeburg Academy hockey team. The Raiders, backed by about 1,100 vocal supporters rocked The Colisee in Lewiston, topping the Riots of Orono 7-4 in a thrilling title game. Apt had two goals in the win.
Galligan tops all of Class A with eight goals through four games. He had 10 points on the young season. Teammate Caleb Micklon is second in points with nine (four goals and five assists).
Wyatt Knightly has three goals and two assists; Kadan Neureuther has three assists and a goal; while Matt Aker also has found the back of the net once this winter.
Goalie duties are being handled by Noah Grant and Nathan Metcalf. Grant is 2-1 with 76 saves on 86 shots on goal (.884 save percentage), while Metcalf is 1-0 in his lone start, with 26 saves o 28 shots (.929 save percentage).
There are 18 boys on this year’s roster, including seniors Matt Aker, Noah Grant and Wyatt Knightly; juniors Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Colton McCarthy, Peyton McMurtray, Caleb Micklon and Colin Murphy; sophomores Brenan Ellis, Brady Heath, Kolbie Kaeser, Jacob Lemery, Nathan Metcalf, Kadan Neureuther and Myles Wooster; and freshmen Neil Heath and Marshall Tibbetts.
Playing on the blue line on defense are Tibbetts and Wooster, while Aker, Ellis, Garland, Kaeser, Murphy, and Neureuther are seeing time on defense and up front.
Forwards this season are Galligan, Brady Heath, Neil Heath, Knightly, Lemery, McCarthy, McMurtray and Micklon.
The Ice Cats have wins over Scarborough, Gorham and a 5-3 opening night 5-3 victory over Portland/Deering (0-3) on Dec. 11. Micklon had a pair of goals in the win while Galligan, Knightly and Aker also lit the lamp. Grant secured the win between the pipes in goal.
In the win against Scarborough, Knightly and Neureuther also had goals along with Galligan’s double hat trick, while Grant made 30 saves in the victory.
FA/LR/OH has outscored its opponents 17-12 this winter, including netting 10 third-period goals through the fish four contests.
Current Class A standings as of Sunday had Edward Little (4-0) on top with 8 points (20 goals for, 1 against); South Portland (3-0), 6 points (12 goals, 2 against); Windham/Westbook/Bonny Eagle (3-0), 6 points (11 goals, 3 against); Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (3-1), 6 points (17 goals, 12 against); MTA/Lisbon/Morse (3-1), 6 points (11 goals, 15 against); Thornton Academy (2-2), 4 points (11 goals, 5 against); Scarborough (2-2) 4 points (14 goals, 17 against); Bangor (1-1), 2 points (3 goals, 5 against); Falmouth (1-2), 2 points (8 goals, 8 against); MNTS Nighthawks (1-3), 2 points (6 goals, 13 against); Lewiston (0-20, 0 points (1 goal, 4 against); St. Dominic (0-2), 0 points (4 goals, 9 against); Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (0-2), 0 points (2 goals, 9 against); and Portland/Deering (0-3), 0 points (4 goals, 17 against).
The Ice Cats are scheduled to open 2022 by hosting Windham/Westbook/Bonny Eagle (3-0) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Bridgton Ice Arena at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.