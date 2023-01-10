Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls hockey - Olivia Oneil save

Sophomore goalie Olivia Oneil was sensational in net for the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team in its 4-0 loss to Hanover on the road on Saturday. She had 35 saves, including several highlight reel stops. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)

HANOVER — Defending Division I state champions Hanover scored three third-period goals to top the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team 4-0 in a contest that was much closer than the final score might indicate on Saturday at Campion Rink in West Lebanon. Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, the Mountaineers beat Kingswood 8-0 at the Pop Whalen Arena in Wolfeboro.

B-G-K is 4-1 in Division I play and 5-1-2 overall after going 1-0-2 in the Christmas tournament in Keene.

