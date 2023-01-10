Sophomore goalie Olivia Oneil was sensational in net for the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team in its 4-0 loss to Hanover on the road on Saturday. She had 35 saves, including several highlight reel stops. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)
HANOVER — Defending Division I state champions Hanover scored three third-period goals to top the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team 4-0 in a contest that was much closer than the final score might indicate on Saturday at Campion Rink in West Lebanon. Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, the Mountaineers beat Kingswood 8-0 at the Pop Whalen Arena in Wolfeboro.
B-G-K is 4-1 in Division I play and 5-1-2 overall after going 1-0-2 in the Christmas tournament in Keene.
Coach Craig Bartoli said the Mountaineers now know what they have to work on to improve against Hanover (4-1). The Marauders outshot B-G-K 39-16.
“Olivia Oneil had a fantastic game,” Bartoli said.
Hanover took the lead for good 7:07 into the first period on a goal by Rachel Rockmore from Rory Seelig.
The Marauders doubled their advantage with 6:42 to play when Maeve Lee scored from Heidi Kauffman. The hosts tacked on two more goals from Kali McDonnell from Mackenzie Liu with 3:48 to play and by Seelig from Lee with 1:20 left.
Against Kingswood (0-6), capping a home-and-home series, the Marauders again lit the lamp eight times in a convincing win. B-G-K outshot the Knights 18-1.
The Marauders took the lead 48 seconds into the first period on a goal by Aliyah Paquette from Abby Blais.
B-G-K added three more goals in the period courtesy of Paige Pouliot from Ava Bartoli with 5:47 left in the fame; Blais from Tessa Capozzoli with 2:47 left; and Paquette from Pouliot at 13:48.
The Marauders found the back of the net four times in the second period. Pouliot scored from Blais and Emma Dziedzic at 10:11; Pouliot completed her hat trick from Maya Wedge at 4:36; Brooklyn Rainville scored off a feed from Emma Guilbeault at 1:51 and Myah Henry from Dziedzic at 40.6 seconds left.
Oneil recorded one save in notching her second shutout in as many games.
B-G-K was scheduled to host St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover (2-2) on Tuesday (results not known as of press time) and will travel to Oyster River-Portsmouth (3-1) on Saturday at 10 a.m.
