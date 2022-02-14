CONWAY — After being the No. 1 seed in the playoffs the past two seasons and falling short of the finals both times, the Hanover girls’ basketball team is determined to make the third attempt the charm.
The undefeated Marauders used an aggressive full-court man-to-man press to take Kennett High out of its game early during Saturday’s state quarterfinal matchup in Hanover. The hosts feasted on turnovers, jumping out to a 34-16 lead at halftime time on their way to a 63-38 victory. It was the Marauders 66th consecutive home win.
"They're better than last year," Coach Larry Meader said. "I think it's going to take quite an upset for this team to lose. Looking at the other schools in the Final Four, Hanover beat Bow by 22; Pembroke by 30; and Laconia by 35."
He added: 'Our girls just lost to a better team."
Top-seeded Hanover (19-0) will now play No. 5 Laconia (17-3) in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Kennett finishes its season 13-7 in Division II and 17-7 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
“Usually, one of the saddest days of the year is the day that basketball season ends, and this year is no different,” Meader shared on Facebook. “I could not be prouder of your Eagles as they battled what is probably the best girls' basketball team in the state, Hanover. They never gave up, and they never stopped fighting.”
Members of this year's Kennett team are tri-captains Sam Habert Jaques, the lone senior, and juniors Sydnie Chin and Hope Elias along with fellow juniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Kaylee McLellan, Remi Snowdon, Lagan Tatarczuk and Lauren Violette; and sophomores Isabel Brown, Georgia Coleman, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti.
“This team loves the game,” posted Meader. “They come every day ready to compete. We started on June 17, and they never missed a practice, an open gym, a scrimmage, an individual workout or a game. THEY LOVE THE GAME. I can't remember how many times I have told people this year that this group would come seven days a week, 365 days a year if they could.”
Hanover and Kennett are quite familiar with each other. The Eagles upset the top-seeded Marauders last March with a thrilling 51-50 overtime victory in the Division II state semifinals at Bedford High School. Hanover Coach Dan O’Rourke scouted the Eagles five times this season, including Wednesday’s opening round victory over John Stark.
Although the girls from Conway trailed 34-16 at the break, they never stopped competing and played Hanover tough in the second half. With the Marauders leading 45-23, Sydnie Chin hit a three-pointer at the buzzer and Kaylee McLellan opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 45-29, but Kennett got no closer.
Hanover, which has beaten every Division II school it has played this season by at least 20 points, is led by senior Melissa Whitmore, who will play for Division II Stonehill College next year, and current Division II Player of the Year Stella Galanes, a junior.
Galanes reached the 1,000 point mark for her career with 4:48 left in the fourth quarter. She finished with a game-high 21 points.
McLellan led the Eagles with 14 points, while Chin added 11; Sam Habert Jaques, four; Catherine Chick, Marissa Caputo and Sam Sidoti, each had three.
While Galanes had 21 points; Whitmore added 12; Jane Lackley, 10; Anina Ajwang, six; Sydney McLaughlin, five; Nina Marshall, four; Eliza Dangle, three; and Elena Mierke, two.
“We have everything,” Hanover head coach Dan O’Rourke told the Valley News following the win. “We have guard play, we have shooting, we have defense, we have rebounding, we have bigs, we go deep. For a high school team that I’ve coached, it’s pretty high up there.”
Meader reflected on the season.
“This team was very young when we started, with very few with much varsity experience,” he said. “The first seven games of the season saw them playing what would end up being five of the top seven teams in the state. Although we did not win any of them, the girls competed and were in a position to win all five games. The turning point came during the Christmas tournament when the team gelled and found its identity on the defensive end of the floor.
“They went on to win 15 of 17 games including winning the Christmas tournament, and secure the eighth seed hosting John Stark in the first round of the playoffs. They took care of business and then ran into a team on a mission, Hanover.
“I cannot begin to thank enough my incredible coaching staff, Steve Cote, Dave Caputo, Liz Cote and Zach Bradley. I couldn't do it without you. Thank you to the parents for all of your support and for allowing me the privilege to coach your daughters. They are special! Thank you, Colby Locke and Neal Weaver for all you do to make sure all the teams can play.
“One of the saddest parts is saying goodbye to the seniors. Thank you Samantha Jaques for all you have given to Kennett girls basketball the past four years. I have enjoyed every minute of being your coach since that first day at Sacopee Valley.
“Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias, Kaylee McLellan, Catherine Chick, Marissa Caputo, Lagan Tatarczuk, Remi Snowdon, Lauren Violette, Kaley Goodhart, Samantha Sidoti, Isabelle Brown, Georgia Coleman, the future is bright. I cannot wait to start next year's journey. Is it June 17th yet?”
Fourteen of the 21 teams in Division II booked punched their tickets to this year’s plays. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s “Tournament Selection Requirement” states “less than or equal to 70 percent of the schools in a division shall qualify for the tournament in all sports.”
In other Elite Eight action, No. 2 Pembroke (17-2) hosted and beat No. 7 Lebanon (13-7) 43-32; No. 3 Bow (18-2) hosted and beat No. 6 Hollis-Brookline (14-5) 53-29; No. 5 Laconia (17-3) traveled to and beat No. 4 Merrimack Valley (16-4) 44-40.
The state semifinals will make their debut at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston this Wednesday with games at 6 and 8 p.m. Pembroke will face Bow in the opener followed by Hanover vs. Laconia in the nightcap.
The championship game is scheduled to be held at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
