(Editor’s note: Kennett High seniors Sylvie Brustin, Santiago Ciro, Liz Cote Eva Drummond, Riley Fletcher, Hannah Frittenburg, Sophie Killeen, Trevor LaRusso, Natalie Shaw and Zach Smith, who all plan to play sports in college, recently took part in a Zoom chat in which they talked about what led to their decisions and they also offer advice to other student-athletes who might aspire to play in college. The Sun will be highlighting these Eagles over the next few weeks.).
If you’re going to be a successful field hockey team, you need a quality goalie. Senior Hannah Frittenburg of Bartlett has been a force between the pipes for Kennett High. She posted a state-best 11 shutouts last fall while helping the Eagles clinch the No. 3 seed in Division II and a first-round playoff bye, helping KHS to a 12-2 record while outscoring their opponents 42-6.
in 2018, Hannah posted a staggering 12 shutouts while helping Kennett become the lone school in all four divisions to go a perfect 14-0 in the regular season. KHS outscored its opponents 77-4.
She has gone 26 in the past two years with a remarkable 23 shutouts.
While playing field hockey and lacrosse for Kennett, Hannah is also recognized a leader on campus, serving on the Life of an Athlete Leadership Team. She will be taking her talents to Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., in the fall.
• Can you tell us what led you to your college choice?
“Typically those looking towards playing in college know earlier in the process where they want to go, for me Castleton came very late in the process. Castleton was always on my list academically as it was one of the schools that offered a 5-year masters in athletic training. Coach Charlotte MacDonald reached out once she took over as the new head coach, and through tons of communication, visits, and camps we grew a great connection. The entire team chemistry, the feeling of campus, and the coaching style of Charlotte; I knew this would be the best fit for me on all levels.”
• When did you know you wanted to play beyond high school?
“In the winter of my freshman year I realized I wanted to continue to play in college. When I began training with Megan Baker, who was a goalie for Saint Joseph's College of Maine at the time, she basically flipped the switch for me. I went from not wanting to even play club, to dedicating my time to training and traveling for tournaments. If it wasn't for my experience with club and training with Baker, I never would have looked to playing at the next level.”
• What do you think is going to be the big adjustment for you in terms of moving from high school to collegiate athletics?
“I think the biggest adjustment for me will be the strength of the game, and having to fight for my place. Despite my experiences through club and high level camps it will be a major shift from high school play.”
• Given the current climate with the COVID-19 virus, what are your coaches telling you about college this fall? Will there be soccer and field hockey?
“As of right now there is no real answer to what will happen in the fall, although admissions and my coach seem very hopeful we will get onto the turf this fall.”
• Can you imagine playing without any spectators?
“Honestly I can't, nothing is better than the sound of the crowd after a game winning goal, or even a really good save. It's just the whole atmosphere that is a part of sports, and increases the drive of the game.”
• If you could have played any other sport at Kennett, what would you have chosen?
“I actually chose to play lacrosse my freshman with the persuading of Coach Daley. This was a big step out of the comfort of my goalie pads, but some of the skills helped my overall game.”
• What advice would you give to other Eagles who may want to play a sport in college?
“Keep getting touches! If you want to play you can do it, no matter the level, it’s possible to continue your career. Keep your general fitness up, and work on skills to improve your sport specific needs.”
• Do you have a favorite moment in your high school sports careers?
“My favorite moment would have to either be my first varsity start and win sophomore year against Hanover, or beating Derryfield in a hard fought game to move onto the final four sophomore year.”
• Can any of you envision one day wanting to coach?
“I could definitely see myself wanting to coach at some point in the future. Field hockey has been such an important and influential part of my life, I can’t imagine not being involved. Luckily if I don’t end up coaching, I will still be involved in the world of sports through athletic training.”
• What are you missing the most during remote learning?
“I miss seeing my teachers and friends throughout the hallways. Not having the ability to say my goodbyes to everyone who played such a big part in my high school career is definitely the hardest part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.