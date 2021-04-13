FRYEBURG — No one is happier to see people running, jumping and throwing this spring than Kevin McDonald, head coach of the Fryeburg Academy track team.
The Raiders lost out on the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but two weeks into this year’s preseason the Fryeburg girls and boys are rounding into shape. Having an early spring has allowed McDonald and his troops to get out on the track much sooner than usual, which has aided in the training.
“Yahoo we are back,” shared Coach McDonald, who is now in his 10th year at the helm of the track program at the Academy. “We lost our first week to COVID, but had a complete week and are going strong (this week).
Joining McDonald on his coaching staff are assistant coaches Trevor Hope, who has been with the team for four years; Corrin Hope, who returns for her second year; and newcomer Ursula Volkommer-Haley.
“We have 44 athletes on our roster after Week I,” said McDonald. “We lost four (athletes) during the first week, so we are feeling pretty good with this number. We have a very talented team with all events covered except pole vault.”
He added: “The athletes worked very hard this week and some are experiencing a bit of soreness but remain positive. The protocols for COVID have been OK. No one likes them but we all want a season so we will follow whatever is required.”
McDonald said some of the key athletes this season will be: throwing events — Padric McGrath, Brody McGrath, Sharlah-Mae Day and Derek Maxim.
Sprints and jumps — Jacob Adams, Nyla Charest, Riccardo DeMaria, Zeme MacMillan, Armel Maloji, Jil and Lewis Sehr and Michael Trumbull.
Middle distance runners — Eliza Thorne, Joseph Jensen, Derek Maxim and Ashliegh Bariteau.
Distance runners — Arkie Baptista, Hogan Bemis, Sam Carus, Luke Dupuis, Sam Johnson, Isabel Macht and Anna Natuluk.
Hurdlers — Jensen, Livia DeVries, Macht, Thorne and Trumbull.
McDonald is optimistic about the season and delighted to see the season happening.
“The return for me has been huge,” he said. “We have a fantastic group of kids that are positive, hard-working and ready to compete. Our focus so far has been on conditioning and we plan to move to more event-specific drills next week while maintaining more aggressive fitness work.”
McDonald added: “A successful season will be injury-free, COVID-free, improvement by all and a large number qualified for states. Fun bus rides, lots of smiles and happy athletes. We really do have an awesome team — there is not one complainer and all are positive and want to find success.”
