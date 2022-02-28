Kennett High was well represented at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain in Franconia last Thursday by (from left) junior Ashley Garside and sophomores Liza Graustein and Allie Hussey. (BETHANNE GRAUSTEIN PHOTO)
Kennett High junior Ashley Garside is the top giant slalom female skier in the state. Garside skied to victory in the GS at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain in Franconia last Thursday. (JOE VIGER PHOTO)
Coach Ed Bradley (third from left) saw some first-rate skiing from Kennett High alpine teammates (from left) Joey Nichipor, Allie Hussey, Ashley Garside, Liza Graustein and Carter Tasker at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain in Franconia last Thursday (BETHANNE GRAUSTEIN PHOTO)
Kennett High was well represented at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain in Franconia last Thursday by (from left) junior Ashley Garside and sophomores Liza Graustein and Allie Hussey. (BETHANNE GRAUSTEIN PHOTO)
Kennett High junior Ashley Garside is the top giant slalom female skier in the state. Garside skied to victory in the GS at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain in Franconia last Thursday. (JOE VIGER PHOTO)
Coach Ed Bradley (third from left) saw some first-rate skiing from Kennett High alpine teammates (from left) Joey Nichipor, Allie Hussey, Ashley Garside, Liza Graustein and Carter Tasker at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain in Franconia last Thursday (BETHANNE GRAUSTEIN PHOTO)
CONWAY — Kennett High junior Ashley Garside is the top giant slalom female skier in the state. Garside skied to victory in the GS at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain in Franconia last Thursday.
The meet brought together the top 10 girls and boys from the divisions for a day of slalom and GS racing.
Kennett had six skiers — Garside, Allie Hussey, Amy Burton and Liza Graustein for the girls and Joey Nichipor and Carter Tasker for the boys — punch their tickets to the Meet of Champions based on top 10 performances at the Division II State Alpine Championship at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Feb. 18 and 19.
Garside, who won the Division II GS crown at Cranmore, posted the fastest two runs at Cannon (41.80 and 43.26) to win the Meet of Champions in 1:25.06, topping a field of 42 racers.
She was joined on the podium by Profile’s Makenna Price, second in 1:26.78, and Savannah Shannon of Concord, who placed third in 1:26.91.
Hussey, a sophomore, was seventh overall in 1:28.33, while Graustein, a fellow sophomore, was 22nd, 1:36.05.
Burton did not attend the championships.
For the boys in GS, Plymouth’s Dylan Welch posted the top two times (39.56 and 40.19) to top 44 other skiers in 1:19.75.
Profile’s Troy Boisennault was second in 1:21.88, while Eli Gadbois of Bow completed the podium in third, 1:22.27.
Nichipor, a sophomore, was 14th overall in 1:27.79, while Tasker, also a sophomore, was 23rd in 1:30.18.
In the afternoon slalom, Welch made it a true daily double by skiing away from the field for the win by more than 4 seconds. He had the fastest two runs of the day (35.39 and 36.19) to win in 1:11.48.
Joining Welch on the podium were Patrick Wachsmuth of Bow and Jack Price of Profile, who finished second and third, respectively, in 1:16.27 and 1:16.42.
Tasker was 21st, 1:23.29, while Nichipor placed 25th, 1:26.10.
For the girls, Plymouth’s Aura Weiser had the fastest two runs (38.61 and 39.71) to win in 1:18.32. She narrowly edged Sophie Bell of Profile, who was second in 1:18.61, while Shannon was third in her second race of the day in 1:22.04.
Hussey led the KHS girls, finishing sixth overall in 1:27.04, followed by Garside, eighth, 1:27.99; and Graustein did not finish her second run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.