Raider junior Bryce Richardson jumps for a shot, bumped on the head by Eagle senior Alex Clark, at the boys basketball scrimmage between Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High School at the Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 6.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Raider senior Joao Teixeria Orlando jumps to block a shot in the scrimmage between Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High at the Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 6. The Raiders won the game 46-24.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Raider sophomore Jagger Helwig drives toward the hoop in a recent scrimmage between Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High at the Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 6. The Raiders won the game 46-24.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Raider junior Gunnar Saunders heads up the court in a scrimmage between Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High on Dec. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook boys’ basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Blue Blazes defeated visiting Fryeburg Academy 71-42 on Tuesday night.
“They just couldn’t miss,” FA Coach Daniel Thomas said of the hosts.
In all the Blue Blazes (2-0) made 12 3-pointers, including six in the first quarter.
Playing on the road is a rather tall order for any team to overcome. The Raiders were down 30-10 at the end of the opening eight minutes of play.
The boys from Fryeburg (1-1), however, just never gave up. The Raiders outscored the Blue Blazes 17-9 in the second quarter to close to within 12 points, 39-27 at halftime. Fryeburg cut the lead to 10 points in the second half, but the mountain was too high to climb. Westbrook closed the game on a 17-4 run.
Behind the offensive prowess of Joao Orlando and Gunnar Saunders, the Raiders attempted to battle back. Orlando finished with 15 points, including three 3-point field goals and three 2-point field goals, while Saunders scored 10 points on five field goals and contributed five big steals.
Bryce Richardson chipped in three field goals and a free throw for seven points; Boone Douglass added five points; Cam Johnson hit a trey and Jordan Dutton had a hoop for the Raiders.
Westbrook had three players score double figures, led by Aiden Taylor, who had 20 points, while Jackson Young added 13 and Quincy Seavey, 11.
Fryeburg has two games scheduled for this week before the holiday break. On Tuesday, the Raiders are slated to host Leavitt at 6:30 p.m., and Thursday, they plan to travel to Portland, Maine, to play Waynflete at 5:30 p.m.
