Parent names: “Alyssa Harden and Ben McIntyre.”
What town do you live in? “Bridgton, Maine.”
What sports have you played?
“Soccer, indoor track and softball.”
How many seasons have you played sports — count this spring!
“Twelve, a sport every season!”
Favorite candy? “Reese’s.”
When you entered high school as a freshmen, what were goals of high school sports?
“My main goal was to make varsity and to improve on my skills.”
Favorite career athletic moment:
“My freshman year on the soccer team we were playing a game that we had to win to make it to playoffs. We were tied 1-1 and I had never scored in game before. Then a cross came in and I volleyed the ball right past the goalie. We made it playoffs and all the way to quarterfinals.”
Another is a junior year softball playoff game. We were the No. 2 seed playing at home against Lincoln Academy. It was the bottom of the seventh and we were down by one with two outs. I was up to bat with two strikes and two balls. On the next pitch I hit a line drive past the first basemen to bring home Tina (LeBlanc) and kept us alive. We won the game and went all the way to Regionals.”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her:
“Kaylee Emery is one of the most hard working people I know. She is a truly amazing athlete who has come back from an ACL injury. She has one of the best work ethics and attitude towards everything.”
What were you most looking forward to in your spring sports season?
“I was looking forward to an amazing season with some of my closest friends. One last trip to Connecticut and those memories. Having 12 returning players we were all excited to see where the season went.”
Message to the Class of 2021:
“Enjoy the little things because the time does really fly by and you never know what might happen.”
Favorite inspirational quote?
"You can't win every game but you can learn from every game" — Mike Krzyzweski.
What role have your parents played in your athletic career?
“They have pushed me to set new goals and achieve them. I am so grateful for all the time they have put in to getting my to practices to coming to my away games.”
Future plans?
“I will be attending Springfield College as a part of its physician assistant program for the next six years.”
Anything else you want the public to know about you?
“I want to thank everyone who supported the athletes who have worked so hard the past four years and the years to come. The support means the world to all of us.”
