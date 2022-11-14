CONWAY — The New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association announced its All-State selections last week, and five Kennett High athletes were among those honored. Also, senior Tessa Capozzoli has been selected to suit up for New Hampshire to play in the annual Twin State game next June.

For the second consecutive year, Capozzoli garnered All-State, First-Team accolades. The talented midfielder was joined on the All-State, First-Team squad by Ava Gaudette, a junior.

