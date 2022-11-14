Senior Tessa Capozzoli runs between her teammates during the senior recognition at the Kennett High School field hockey game against Merrimack Valley on Oct. 11. Capozzoli, who earned All-State, First-Team for the second year in a row, has been selected to suit up for New Hampshire to play in the annual Twin State game next June. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Ava Gaudette celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime of Kennett's against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. Gaudette has been named All-State-First Team. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Allie Hussey drives a pass down the field at the Kennett field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. Hussey has earned All-State, Second-Team honors for the second year in a row. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Vivian Rober-Carpenter dashes down the field at the Kennett field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. Rober-Carpenter was named All-State, Honorable Mention last week. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Tessa Capozzoli runs between her teammates during the senior recognition at the Kennett High School field hockey game against Merrimack Valley on Oct. 11. Capozzoli, who earned All-State, First-Team for the second year in a row, has been selected to suit up for New Hampshire to play in the annual Twin State game next June. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Ava Gaudette celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime of Kennett's against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. Gaudette has been named All-State-First Team. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Allie Hussey drives a pass down the field at the Kennett field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. Hussey has earned All-State, Second-Team honors for the second year in a row. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Vivian Rober-Carpenter dashes down the field at the Kennett field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. Rober-Carpenter was named All-State, Honorable Mention last week. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association announced its All-State selections last week, and five Kennett High athletes were among those honored. Also, senior Tessa Capozzoli has been selected to suit up for New Hampshire to play in the annual Twin State game next June.
For the second consecutive year, Capozzoli garnered All-State, First-Team accolades. The talented midfielder was joined on the All-State, First-Team squad by Ava Gaudette, a junior.
Kennett, John Stark and Portsmouth were the lone schools to place two girls on All-State, First-Team.
Junior Allie Hussey was named All-State, Second-Team for the second year in a row. Hussey was a standout in the midfield for the Eagles this fall.
Senior Vivian Rober-Carpenter and junior Georgia Coleman, both forwards, were tabbed for All-State, Honorable Mention accolades.
Kennett finished its season 11-4-1 and reached the Elite Eight in the Division II tournament.
Ella Barrett of Souhegan and Charlotte Marston of Portsmouth were chosen by the NHFHCA as the Division II Co-Offensive Players of the Year, while Mia Edwards of Portsmouth was selected as the DII Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
Dennis Pelletier of John Stark was named Division II Coach of the Year.
Also earning First-Team All-State honors were Alexandra Larrabee of Bow; Laramie Wilson of ConVal; Kira Geddes of Derryfield; Sam Dery of Goffstown; Adie Bolduc and Aubrey Fischer of John Stark; Sarah Paraskos of Kingswood; Ashlee Blashock of Lebanon; Kaiya Mercier of Merrimack Valley; Mia Edwards and Charlotte Marston of Portsmouth; and Ella Barrett of Souhegan.
Named to the Second-Team were Reilly Loughman and Sadie Higgins of Hanover; Hailey Arseneau, Lindsey Dattis and Alyssa Hill of Hollis Brookline; Jackie O'Donnell and Lauryn Guevin of John Stark; Mikayla Thornton of Lebanon; Abby Forbes of Merrimack Valley; Brooke Slaton of Pelham; Natalie Longacre of Pembroke; Darla Mahoney of Portsmouth; Annika Madeja and Annie Raduazzo of Souhegan.
Chosen for Honorable Mention were Ella Roy and Sabrina Bernard of Bow; Lydia Cleveland of ConVal; Chloe Bremberg and Kennedy Overhoff of Derryfield; Alexis Brown, Kendall Dublois and Ava Jones of Goffstown; Emily Perras, Eva Bell and Maggie Higgins of Hanover; Bella Haytayan and Sabrina Hill of Hollis-Brookline; Jillian Fredette and Hailey Brisson of John Stark; Carrigan Williams, Hadley Larson and Hailey Kelly of Kingswood; Madelyn Lounsbury, Lydia Kneur and Sam Gray of Laconia; Keira Houdegbe of Lebanon; EKalee Keyser of Merrimack Valley; Addyson Pare, Shelby Miles and Mairead Kirby of Milford; Olivia Andersen, Nora Rogers and Rowynn Pickering of Oyster River; Jessica Bevens and Molly Coakley of Pelham; Camdyn Despres and Treic Thomas-Guerzon of Pembroke; Madison Hershey, Chloe Bouchard and Grace Bannon of Plymouth; Sydney Moreau and Sam Rule of Portsmouth; Abbie Lucas and Olivia Dwyer of Sanborn; and Allison Jordan, Maddie Lim and Chloe Luongo of Souhegan.
Eleven of the 23 girls named to the New Hampshire Twin State Field Hockey Team are from Division II. They are Alexandra Larrabee of Bow; Tessa Capozzoli of Kennett; Aubrey Fischer of John Stark; Mia Edwards, Darla Mahoney and Charlotte Marston of Portsmouth; and Ella Barrett, Chloe Luongo and Annie Raduazzo of Souhegan.
Also selected to the team are Eliana Enners and Abby Weidner of Bedford; Zoe Demers of Central/West; Peyton King, Addison MacNeil and Ainsley Grant of Exeter; Megan Goodwin of Keene; Meghan Daileanes of Londonderry; Lexis Voutour of Mascenic; Aili Carney of Pinkerton Academy; Mackenzie Suech of Windham; and Abby Wilber of Winnacunnet.
The N.H. team, which will play against Vermont, will be co-coached by Kelli Braley of Souhegan and Patty Deschaine of Stevens.
The game is scheduled for Friday, June 23 at Hanover High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.