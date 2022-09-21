FRYEBURG — Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns is smiling these days, and that’s a good thing. The veteran Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer coach saw his team impressively open the season with three straight wins and the Raiders have sat atop the league table for the past two weeks.

With more than 50 boys out for the program this fall and arguably one of the most talented squads to grace the pitch in recent years, the beautiful game has never looked better at the Academy.

