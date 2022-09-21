FRYEBURG — Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns is smiling these days, and that’s a good thing. The veteran Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer coach saw his team impressively open the season with three straight wins and the Raiders have sat atop the league table for the past two weeks.
With more than 50 boys out for the program this fall and arguably one of the most talented squads to grace the pitch in recent years, the beautiful game has never looked better at the Academy.
Hodgman-Burns has “incredible” numbers out for the program this season with just shy of 50 boys signed up. The Raiders again will field a global team with a strong nucleus of local athletes along with students from Italy and Spain, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, France and Germany.
“We have a good mix,” Hodgman-Burns said. “We have some locals who have played a lot of soccer and they appreciate (the talent from abroad). They know that a rising tide lifts all boats. I think talent-wise, we’re better than last year. (Laughing) I know we have more depth.”
Joining Hodgman-Burns on the coaching sidelines at the helm of the junior varsity team is new Coach Tucker Barnaby, who brings a wealth of experience to the Academy.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Jacob Adams, Rafael Ajimura, Geri Daui, Patrick Drosa, Will Guthro, James Harrison, Chalie Oliva, Matteo Sbuell and Tazo Tsabria; juniors Tyler Bartick, Boone Douglass, Haedin Fisher, Joey Fusco, Ryan Kenerson, Florian Koeppel, Michael Kratz, Matteo De La Porta, Samuel Perez Rodrigo, Ethan St. Pierre; sophomores Russell Carbanaro, Aidan Clement, Ethan Ela, Pato Fernandez, Gabe Grace and Myles Willimen; and freshmen Tucker Barnaby, Jake Everleth and Calin Smith.
This year’s team captains are Adams, Ajimura, Drosa, Guthro and Sbuell are this year’s captains.
Fryeburg lost 12 seniors — Marcos Barrionueva, Graham Blood, Dameon Doe, Lenny Foe-Essissia, Tim Eulenberger, Dana Hamlin, Tim Hutt, Ian Jacobson, Denali Jensen, JoJo Jensen, Roy Mugbe and Liam Patterson — to graduation last May.
In 2021, Fryeburg finished its season with a 7-6-2 record.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association went with an open tournament last fall, meaning every school qualified for the playoffs if it wanted to participate.
The 11th-seeded Raiders met No. 6 Medomak Valley (13-2) in the first round of the tournament in Waldoboro, Maine, on Oct. 22. The host Panthers netted the lone goal with 15 minutes to play for the 1-0 win.
“We ran into a 12-win team that was just a little better than we thought,” Hodgman-Burns said following the match. “We had one chance and they had three. It was a good match, a deserved result for (Medomak).”
The Raiders had a busy preseason exhibition schedule, which opened Aug. 19 on the road against Westbrook High School in Westbrook, Maine with a 3-0, followed by a 4-0 win (Sbuell had a hat-trick) over neighbor Kennett High on Aug. 23; and went 3-1 in a four-match play day at South Portland High School on Aug. 27.
“It was a quick but productive preseason,” H-B said. “I think we’re more together as a team than last year. This team loves to sing a lot and have a good time. After the last two years of not having any sort of fun due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, they can sing their hearts out.”
The Raiders will play primarily a 4-3-3 formation with four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards up top.
“We want to press,” HB said. “I want my three guys up top to pressure the ball. We may switch to a 4-4-2 at times and bring Florian in as a central midfielder, but a 4-3-3 serves us pretty well.”
Sbuell scored a first-half hat-trick and the team played lockdown defense to open the season with a 5-1 victory over rival Lake Region on the road in Naples, Maine, in the local derby on Sept. 2.
“I was very pleased with how we played,” said Hodgman-Burns.
Sbuell found the back of the net three times while fellow forward Ajimura struck for a brace (two goals), both of the spectacular variety.
“Matteo is a sniper, he just has a nose for the net and being in the right place at the right time,” Hodgman-Burns said. “Rafe’s goals were pretty nice. He caught the keeper off his line twice with sweat shots into the far corner from 20 yards out.”
While Jacob Adams, who scored three goals, including the match-winner in a 4-3 overtime clash against the Lakers on opening day in 2021, was triple-teamed, he allowed Sbuell and Ajimura open space to create havoc in the Lake Region penalty area.
La Porta was solid in his debut at sweeper for the Raiders while Guthro and St. Pierre played well as fullbacks and Koeppel looked at home at stopper and when he moved up into the midfield.
Clement collected the win in goal for the Raiders. He and fellow sophomore Willimen will both see action between the posts in net for the varsity.
The junior varsity squad won its match 7-1 on Saturday against the Lakers.
Fryeburg took care of business again beating Gray-New Gloucester 5-2 on Sept. 8 with all 25 members of the varsity squad seeing the field.
“It was a good win,” Hodgman-Burns said. “We had tied them a couple of times in recent years but we hadn’t beaten them in seven years.”
A home contest with York, originally slated for Sept. 6, was postponed to Oct. 8 due to rain.
Fryeburg jumped out to a quick lead with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes which had the Patriots on their heels the rest of the afternoon. Ajimura set up the game’s first goal on a perfect corner kick that Kratz deposited into the back of the old onion bag off a one-time volley.
Adams scored the second goal making it 2-0.
“He was denied on four or five good chances,” said Hodgman-Burns. “He was a constant problem for them.”
The Raiders switched from their traditional 4-3-3 formation to a 4-4-2 against Gray.
“I wanted a little more coverage in the midfield,” Hodgman-Burns said. “Florian (Koeppel) and Michael (Kratz) did a nice job in the middle. We had a little bit more than (Gray) could mark.”
Fryeburg led 2-0 at halftime.
“We talked at the half about needing to score the first goal of the second half,” said Hodgman-Burns. “We got it 10 minutes in from Gari (Daui, senior).
The Patriots pulled a goal back on a strike from 20 yards out, but Fryeburg got a brace from Sbuell to put the match away.
Willimen, making his varsity debut, had three saves for the Raiders.
The Raiders went on the road to Wells (0-5) on Friday and cruised to a 7-1 victory. Sbuell netted another hat-trick while Adams added two goals and three assists. De La Porta and Fernandez both opened their scoring accounts in the win.
Fryeburg is scheduled to travel to Yarmouth on Thursday (6 p.m.) for a match under the lights. The Raiders are slated to host rival Sacopee Valley next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
