CONWAY — The 100th season of Kennett High football has an Eagle at the helm on the sidelines this year who is determined to restore the tradition of what the program means to this community. Scott Stearns, a 1993 KHS graduate and a member of three state championship teams, while earning All-State honors as a junior and senior as an interior lineman, is the new head coach, and thrilled to have the opportunity at his alma mater.
“It’s an honor to the head coach of Kennett football,” Stearns said. “One of my goals is to bring back a lot of the old culture and tradition. I want the players to be proud to play for Kennett and I want our community to be proud of this program. …We could have a special group I think if the boys keep buying into what we’re trying to do.”
The Eagles, who posted an impressive 56-34 Homecoming victory over Laconia on Friday night, are 2-1 on the young season.
Stearns takes over the program from Vaughn Beckwith, who coached football at Kennett from 2009 and served as head coach from 2014-21.
Stearns “loved playing” for Kennett under Coach Gary Millen and Assistant Coaches Peter Ames and Phil Haynes.
"There are no stars on this team," Gary Millen, Eagles' head coach, said in a 1992 interview. "On the field, they're a group of kids who go about their own business. Scott is really the glue that holds it together though. He has a good knack of knowing when it's time to be completely serious and when to lighten things up."
During his playing days, whenever Stearns made a big stop from his defensive tackle slot, he would leap to his feet and do the "Stearns Shuffle," which quickly became his trademark celebration dance. He even had a patent on it, arms reaching for the clouds and body shaking.
The Eagles won six state championships under the guidance of Millen, Ames and Haynes.
There are 50 boys out for the team (down from 55 in 2021) this fall including a record 22 sophomores along with 13 seniors, 12 freshmen and three juniors.
Seniors on this year’s team include Sawyer Battles, Sean Carrier, Austin Hatch, Brady Hooper, Evan Koroski, Trevor Larsen, Elijah Littlefield, Noah Nowell, Cooper Santuccio, Sam Seavey, Traevon Spurlock, Kyle Stearns and Cole Westover; juniors Brody Nagle, Tavon Porter and Tyler Walcott; and sophomores Owen Arias, Daven Bailey, Jacob Brown, Matt Burke, Ben Chick, Pat Cunio, Gavin Glencross, AJ Guida, Sawyer Hussey, Devon Jakeubec, Tristyn Jones, Leam Lettre, Brady Mchenery, Hayden Nickerson, Caleb Picanco, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Logan Troon, Richie Vargus, Jeremy Wheeler and Greyson Witchley; and freshmen Jason Baker, Parker Brown, Ryan Chick, Brady Cummings, Eddy Daggett, Jack Ducker, Beckett Freberg, Owen Grames-Edwards, Keegan Jay, Korbin Kellabreau, Allen Noung and Owen Robertson.
The players voted and the coaches added their input on who this year’s captains are — Carrier, Koroski, Seavey and Stearns, who was also bestowed the honor as a junior.
Joining Stearns on the sidelines this fall is former KHS teammate Jody Rogers (Class of 1991), who will be an assistant coach working wi the offensive linemen and helping with the administrative end of the program. He and Stearns coached the Kennett Middle School football team for the past five years.
Former Husson University standout and current Conway PD Patrolman Cory Brandon will handle offensive coordinator duties. During his four-year career, Brandon threw for 7,213 yards in 43 games, completing 62 percent of his passes and throwing for 75 touchdowns against just 28 interceptions, while also helping lead the team to three straight Eastern Collegiate Football Conference championships.
Todd Giles, who was the defensive coordinator for the Kennett varsity last season, returns as the junior varsity coach.
Matt Cummings, who will be the freshman coach, is also the varsity defensive coordinator.
Athletic Trainer Colby Locke, from Mountain Center Physical Therapy, is also back with the team and “an invaluable part of Kennett football,” according to Stearns.
New to the team is Leslie Jones, the program’s first academic liaison, who will help with academics and college recruiting.
Stearns also has a flock of former Eagles volunteering to help the program, including Haynes, the legendary defensive coordinator.
“It’s great seeing Coach Haynes back in being part of Kennett football, Stearns said, smiling.
Other Volunteers include Jason Veno (Class of 1993), Chris Bailey (1988), Steven Carrier (1991), Harley Lowd (1991) and Sloan Rogers (2019, and son of Coach Rogers).
Kennett opened the season with a 5-3 defense, with Seavey and Stearns returning at defensive ends, Hatch, who was dominant in the season-opener at nose tackle but suffered a season-ending town ACL, and Spurlock as an interior lineman. Nowell, Battles, Larsen and Santuccio will also see action on the line.
Koroski and Carrier bring experience and speed to the linebacking core. Porter will be an outside linebacker, while the secondary features Bailey, Walcott, Burke and Chick.
On the other side of the football, the offensive line returns starters in Stearns, Santuccio, Spurlock and Seavey.
“They’re one year smarter and stronger,” Stearns said. “Every week we’ve seen the line get better.”
Nagle is the new starting quarterback and is growing in confidence each week. Austin Silvia is No. 2 on the depth chart.
In the backfield, Koroski and Carrier are Kennett’s “thunder and lightning” Stearns said while Walcott also has big play potential. The Eagles have a stable of talented backs on the depth chart in Porter, Chick and Burke.
“We’re deep in the skill positions,” said Stearns. “I plan on running the football quite a bit.”
Bailey, Walcott and Littlefield are playmakers in the receiving game, while Seavey “will be a weapon” at tight end, according to Stearns.
“We have a talented group of kids,” Stearns said. “If they embrace the importance of team-first, we good have a very good season.”
