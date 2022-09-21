CONWAY — The 100th season of Kennett High football has an Eagle at the helm on the sidelines this year who is determined to restore the tradition of what the program means to this community. Scott Stearns, a 1993 KHS graduate and a member of three state championship teams, while earning All-State honors as a junior and senior as an interior lineman, is the new head coach, and thrilled to have the opportunity at his alma mater.

“It’s an honor to the head coach of Kennett football,” Stearns said. “One of my goals is to bring back a lot of the old culture and tradition. I want the players to be proud to play for Kennett and I want our community to be proud of this program. …We could have a special group I think if the boys keep buying into what we’re trying to do.”

