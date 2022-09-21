FRYEBURG — There are good numbers out for the Fryeburg Academy golf this fall. Coach Chris Dutton has been pleased with the mix of veterans and newcomers to the program and the 2022 season is in full swing for the Raiders.
“We had 15 players show up to open the preseason, which is a nice number and we have a mix of experienced players to beginners from seniors to freshman,” Dutton said. “We currently have six girls out for the team which has been a pleasant surprise. It’s the most girls we’ve had out for the team in one season.”
Fryeburg lost just one senior — Rohan Hikel — to graduation last May.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Daniel Day, Ainsley Foster, Abbey Otengco, Thomas Ontengco and Bryce Richardson and Chloe Satorey; juniors Sean Davis, Ethan Lord and Austin Warren; sophomores Samuel Day, Quinlan Dickey and Quinn Hagerty and freshmen Bryce Downing, Richard Massey and Logan Smith.
Fryeburg opened its preseason on Aug. 15 and was on the putting green playing the opening match on Aug. 25.
“One week of practice then right into the season with our first three matches within six days,” Dutton said, laughing. “I really don’t mind it, it’s good for our guys to play while the weather is good.”
The Raiders play out of the Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell, Maine.
“They treat us wonderfully,” said Dutton. “People there bend over backward to support the kids, it’s a terrific community atmosphere.”
Dutton spoke about this year’s team.
“Bryce and Tom bring years of experience and we will be depending on them to provide leadership and experience to the younger group,” he said. “Bryce will see his time in the No. 1 or No. 2 spot and likes to hit the long ball.
He added: “His putting seems to be much improved as he's been turning his good approaches and making putts for birdies. He needs to just keep the ball in play off the tee as his distance isn't an issue, it's more of avoiding trouble and getting proper spots to be able to attack the green on the approach.
“Tom has had a quick and great start to the preseason. He's been adding more accuracy and finesse around the greens. He's dialed in as he likes to tell me, but definitely has more control of his shot-making and has been shooting lower scores on a daily basis.”
Davis, a junior, is also a talented player according to Dutton.
“Sean Davis will be a big piece of the puzzle for the team as he will probably play No. 1 or No. 2,” said Dutton. “He also has been off to a pretty good start to the season. He's added some distance to his game, and now it's about putting together his approach and short game and getting better looks at birdies and then finishing with making more putts. His maturity seems to be growing so I like his outlook this season and next to really take a step forward and challenge to qualify for States as an individual.”
Dutton said second-year players Hagerty and Sam Day will help the team with depth and quality play.
“Both have great outgoing and positive attitudes and will make strides,” he said.
Dutton added: “Newcomer sophomore Quin Dickey joins the squad as a boarding student. A lefty who can hit it long and can score. He will fit right in the middle of the lineup. Quin has the skills to score and go low but struggles now with being consistent and learning to let a bad shot or hole stay in the past and move beyond. If he controls the ball of the tee and tightens up his approach spots he will improve rather quickly and challenge for the top spot.”
Dutton talked about goals for the Raiders.
“Consistency,” he said. “It may seem like a dull word but to consistently be able to hit the same shot time after time and develop that muscle memory on the course.”
Dutton added: “I want our team to know how to manage a course when it comes to shot selection. There’s a little learning curve to overcome. You have to learn, how do I attack a hole and then you’re not so focussed on your swing. That part comes with repetition.”
The Raiders appear to have a deeper lineup this fall.
“Depth is something we seem to have this year,” Dutton said. “The players need to just stay on course and control what they can control and not to get ahead of themselves and set their goals too high or not realistic in the timeframe they are trying to improve upon.”
“I think this team is further ahead of where we are at this time last year,” he continued. “If we can slowly improve and cut some strokes and build consistency I feel we can be a dark horse for team states as a qualifier. We need to approach this the right way and put the work in.
“Also, I can see Sean, Bryce and Quin also battling to try to qualify for individuals.”
Fryeburg is was scheduled to travel to the Poland Spring Inn Golf Course in Poland, Maine, on Wednesday to face Poland High School. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders are slated to play in the Western Maine Qualifier No. 1 at the Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro, Maine, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
