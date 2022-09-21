FA golf - the 2022 team

There are good numbers out for the Fryeburg Academy golf team this fall, including a single-season record six girls. (NANCY CALVERT PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — There are good numbers out for the Fryeburg Academy golf this fall. Coach Chris Dutton has been pleased with the mix of veterans and newcomers to the program and the 2022 season is in full swing for the Raiders.

“We had 15 players show up to open the preseason, which is a nice number and we have a mix of experienced players to beginners from seniors to freshman,” Dutton said. “We currently have six girls out for the team which has been a pleasant surprise. It’s the most girls we’ve had out for the team in one season.”

