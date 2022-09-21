FRYEBURG — Although this is one of the younger Fryeburg Academy field hockey teams that Dede Frost has coached, she’s quick to point out that this a talented group that will only get better as the season progresses.

The Raiders are off to a strong start this fall going 4-1, including opening the 2022 season on an impressive three-match winning streak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.