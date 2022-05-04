FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy track team is off and running, jumping and throwing. Fresh off a successful season-opener across the stateline at Kennett High School in Conway, where the boys took team honors and the girls were second on April 26, the Raiders ventured to Cape Elizabeth last Friday.
“Awesome meet, weather was terrible,” said Kevin McDonald, Raiders’ head coach. “Wind was blowing with gust of 35 mph. A tough day to say the least. All the times, distances and heights were compromised due to the weather.”
In the six-team meet, the FA boys finished third on the afternoon, while the girls from Fryeburg were fifth.
The Raider boys placed third behind hosts Cape and Poland but ahead of rival Lake Region, St. Doms and North Yarmouth.
For the girls, Cape took the top spot followed by Lake Region, Poland, North Yarmouth, Fryeburg and St. Doms.
A few of the highlights on the day saw junior Jacob Adams finish second in both the 100 meters and the long jump. Adams ran 12.2 to finish just behind North Yarmouth’s Joaquin Bila, who won the race in 12.18. In the long jump, Adams was second at 19’, behind Poland’s Cadyn Langlois, who leapt 19’6.5”.
Senior Luke Dupuis won the 3200 in 11:41.82.
Senior Arkie Baptista won the high jump at 5’6”.
Senior Denali Jensen took second in the 300-meter hurdles in 47.10 (won by Poland’s Nolan Garey in 45.38).
Fellow senior Ben Vulg was third in the triple jump at 32’3.75” (won by Cape’s Oscar Gustafson at 35’11”).
Senior Padric McGrath took second in the discus with a throw of 94’5.5” (won by Cape’s Tommy Gray at 108’.5”).
Freshman Isabel Macht took first place in the 400 meters, running 1:05.9. She also placed third in the 200 meters in 29.82 (won by Cape’s Tori Hews in 27.6)
The Raiders were back at their home away from home in Conway on Tuesday. McDonald likes the close meet.
“Overall it was a great meet to start our season,” he said. “Kennett is very kind to invite us over and we appreciate it. Its always a positive experience for the kids and a great way to kick off the spring.”
Fryeburg is scheduled travel to Cumberland, Maine on Friday (4 p.m.) for a meet hosted by Greely.
