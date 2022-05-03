FRYEBURG — Better weather means a more consistent flow to the rest of the season — something the Fryeburg Academy boys’ lacrosse team is eager to see. As the calendar turns to May, the Raiders are happy to see April and its snow and rain showers, which meant a lot of juggling with the schedule, in the rearview mirror.
The Raiders are 1-2 on the season and easily could be 2-1. FA lost 21-7 against Wells on April 26; dropped a tough 6-5, double overtime, contest against Oxford Hills last Thursday; and then got the first “W” with a 16-2 victory on the road over an undermanned Westbrook squad last Saturday.
“We should have beat Oxford Hills,” said Bob Hodgman-Burns, Raiders’ head coach. “We were up a goal with less than a minute to go when they tied it with 22 seconds left. They ended up winning it in the second overtime.”
He added: “Three of the six goals we allowed came off of penalties. They also scored a goal while playing a man down. We didn’t play badly, we just did a few too many careless things, things we need to tighten up.”
Hodgman-Burns said goalie Patrick Harris, a junior, stood tall between the pipes for the Raiders.
“Patrick was solid,” he said. “Defensively, we played OK. When you only give up five goals in regulation play, you’re doing something right.”
The Raiders took care of business at Westbrook.
“They only have 10 kids in the whole program,” said Hodgman-Burns, who has 34 boys out this spring, including 10 freshmen. “They were mostly made up of sophomores and freshmen.”
The game was deadlocked at 2-2 after the first quarter.
“We had a few choice words at the break,” Hodgman-Burns said, laughing. “We made a few adjustments and played much better. We had four freshmen get their varsity goals.”
Freshman Owen Reinbach netted a pair of goals while fellow ninth-graders Reid Irwin, Chandler Thorne and Asher McKenney also scored.
Junior Owen Galligan led the attack for the boys from Fryeburg with a hat trick (three goals), while senior Job Fox, a co-captain with Dana Hamlin, scored his first varsity at the talented defenseman got offensive-minded.
Fryeburg is scheduled to host Traip Academy (0-3) on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) and entertain Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m.).
Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon is led by senior attacker Tiger Hopkins, who was named as one of nine All-Americans by the Maine Lacrosse Coaches Association last year. He scored 61 goals and added 44 assists last season.
The team opened this season by beating (1-3) Gardner 12-2 on April 26 and topping (1-2) Erskine Academy 15-3 on April 29.
