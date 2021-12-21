FRYEBURG — Brooke Emery led the Fryeburg girls’ basketball team into Westbrook last Tuesday night then led them to a 50-37 victory on the court.
The Raiders were unable to build on that momentum on Friday when Freeport came to town and scored a 53-33 win.
The loss dropped Fryeburg to 1-2 on the young season.
Westbrook is a quality opponent, but the Blue Blazes could not contain Emery as the senior captain can score from inside, the outside and off dribble-drive penetration. Send her to the line, and she is an excellent free throw shooter. Emery netted 20 points on the night.
Emily Walker also found the Westbrook rims to her liking knocking down 10 points in the game.
The victory received two thumbs up from Coach Billie L’Heureux.
The duo of Emery and Walker should create matchup problems for opposing coaches throughout the season. Walker has improved her ball-handling skills, passing and even her three-point shooting through practice. The two of them anticipate extremely well on defense and play defense the only way it can be played: as a team and with great energy. There is no limit for this team. After their success at Westbrook, you gotta believe.
The Blue Blazes jumped out to a 10-7 lead after the first quarter. It was the only quarter the Westbrook girls would win on the night. Fryeburg made the necessary adjustments and outscored Westbrook 12-6 in the second stanza.
After the break, the Raiders playing confidently on offense extended their dominance by outscoring their opponent 16-13 in the third. The Fryeburg team showed its depth when Emma Rydman and Shelby Purslow came in and controlled the backboards as the team snatched the will to win from Westbrook with their defense.
Sydney Shaw also had 10 points in the win while Rydman added six; and Maya Mahan and Adriana MasSoto, each had two.
Congratulations to the team for notching the first of what should be many victories this season.
The Raiders had a tough night scoring against Freeport, although Shaw, a talented sophomore, tallied 15 points on the night.
FA jumped out to an 18-11 first-quarter lead but then found points hard to come by. The Raiders were outscored 13-3 in the second quarter; 17-9 in the third; and 12-3 in the fourth frame.
Angel Pillsbury and Mason Baker-Schlendering both had 16 points in the win for Freeport while Kessa Benner added 12 for the Falcons.
Fryeburg was scheduled to host Leavitt (1-2) on Tuesday (results were not known as of press time) in the last game before the holiday recess.
(0) comments
