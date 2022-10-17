08-25-22 KHS Boys Soccer seniors
Buy Now

Seniors on the Kennett High varsity boys' soccer team are (from left) Jacob Infinger, Alex Clark, Aiden Colbath, Willem Badger, Brigham Bettencourt and Jackson Burke. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team is quickly becoming the side no one wants to face in the Division II playoffs next week. The Eagles are riding a four-match unbeaten streak heading into the final week of the regular season.

KHS, 6-6-1 currently sits ninth in the league table.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.