CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team is quickly becoming the side no one wants to face in the Division II playoffs next week. The Eagles are riding a four-match unbeaten streak heading into the final week of the regular season.
KHS, 6-6-1 currently sits ninth in the league table.
With 18 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 12 teams make the tournament. The top four teams will receive first-round byes and the next four seeds will host first-round games on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.
The Eagles went 1-0 last week with a 2-1 road win over Pembroke Academy (3-10-1) in Concord last Tuesday.
KHS had been scheduled to host Milford (5-9) on Friday for Senior Day, but the match was postponed due to 3 inches of rain. It has been rescheduled to this Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Going into last week with four matches left, Coach Kevin Lebel said, “If we can steal three out of four we could be home for a playoff game.”
It’s a busy week for the hometown flock, which is slated to host Oyster River (11-2-2) on Tuesday (4 p.m.), play Milford on Wednesday and then close out the regular season on Friday (4 p.m.) with a trip to Amherst to play Souhegan (2-9).
Tuesday is the newly-scheduled date for Senior Day for the Eagles. Before the match, Jackson Burke, Brigham Bettencourt, Alex Clark, Aiden Colbath, Willem Badger and Jacob Infinger will be recognized for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
