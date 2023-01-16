Members of the Kennett High ski jumping team took flight last Wednesday at Proctor Academy in Concord in the first meet of the season. The Eagles flew to second place. KHS is scheduled to host its lone home meet this Friday, kicking off with the official dedication of The Chip Henry Ski Jump at 5:45 p.m. with the jumping action to follow at approximately 6 p.m. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — Members of the Kennett High ski jumping team took flight last Wednesday at Proctor Academy in Concord in the first meet of the season. The Eagles flew to second place out of 10 schools.
“Conditions at Proctor Academy were great,” Chip Henry, Eagles’ head coach, said. “It was an excellent meet. It was our second night on skis. For some of our new kids, it was their first night on skis.”
He added: “‘Being the first meet, it’s pretty low key. We’re making sure everyone can get into their equipment and take some jumps. Just learning how to put skis on can be a challenge for some. Still, it was great to be back jumping.”
Hanover took team honors with 370 points, followed by Kennett, 358; Plymouth, 348; Merrimack Valley, 265; Proctor Academy, 240; Lebanon, 181; Concord, 169; Mascoma Valley, 96; White Mountains Regional, 89; and Sunapee, 84.
Individually, Merrimack Valley’s Mychal Reynolds flew to first place with a score of 219.5 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 111.25 on his first jump, 105.25 on his second and 108.25 on his third attempt.
Hanover’s Schuyler Clapp, the reigning state champion, was second with a score of 219.25. His jumps drew scores of 108.25 points, 109.75 and 109.5.
Lebanon’s Angelo Goodwin completed the podium, placing third overall with 217 points.
Kennett junior Joey Nichipor led Coach Henry’s Flight Squad, finishing seventh overall with 182.75 points. He was followed by teammates Carter Tasker, 11th, 171.25; Sawyer Battles, 13th, 165; Liz Blair, 15th, 155.25; Matteo DegliAngeli, 17th, 152.25; Vivian Rober-Carpenter, 18th, 151.5; Finn Bradley, 20th, 136.75; Matin Lockhart, 27th, 111.25; Chase Duval, 28th, 110.5; and Sophie Saunders, 32nd, 100.5.
“We’d just gotten out on our jump (located on the Kancamagus Highway) the night before,” Henry said. “I think Hanover had gotten in a couple of days of jumping and the Concord kids probably had the most time on snow as anyone, thanks to the snowmaking system at Proctor.”
He added: “Proctor did an amazing job. We had a bunch of parents make the trip, which was nice to see.”
KHS is scheduled to host its lone home meet this Friday, kicking off with the official dedication of The Chip Henry Ski Jump at 5:45 p.m. with the jumping action to follow at approximately 6 p.m.
