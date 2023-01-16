KHS Ski Jumping - team at Proctor Academy

Members of the Kennett High ski jumping team took flight last Wednesday at Proctor Academy in Concord in the first meet of the season. The Eagles flew to second place. KHS is scheduled to host its lone home meet this Friday, kicking off with the official dedication of The Chip Henry Ski Jump at 5:45 p.m. with the jumping action to follow at approximately 6 p.m. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Members of the Kennett High ski jumping team took flight last Wednesday at Proctor Academy in Concord in the first meet of the season. The Eagles flew to second place out of 10 schools.

“Conditions at Proctor Academy were great,” Chip Henry, Eagles’ head coach, said. “It was an excellent meet. It was our second night on skis. For some of our new kids, it was their first night on skis.”

