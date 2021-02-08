CONWAY — After winning four in a row against non-division foes, the Kennett High girls’ basketball team was eager to test its skills against a Division II squad, and last week the Eagles got their wish, facing rival Plymouth in a home-and-home series. The ball bounced Kennett’s way, with the girls from Conway topping the Bobcats 54-37 in Plymouth on Feb. 3, and then putting the defensive clamps on them the following night in the Peter Ames Gymnasium with a comfortable 46-14 victory.
The wins lifted the Eagles to 6-2 on the winter in Division II and have the hometown flock riding a six-game winning streak.
Plymouth fell to 3-3 with the two losses and dropped below KHS in the league standings.
“I think we played our best defensive game of the year,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said after Wednesday’s home win over Plymouth. “Their Jordan Levesque can shoot from anywhere. Our girls did an excellent job of shutting her down. In the first game, she had 15 points, but 10 of those came from the foul line. We held to just nine points this time, and only two three-pointers in two games combined. She had hit six threes against Gilford the other night. We switched on her all night and play smothering defense.”
It was another slow start for Kennett, which netted just six points in the first quarter behind a Sierra Parsons jumper and two free throws along with an acrobatic offensive rebound and put back by Sydney Shaw with 2 seconds left in the quarter but led 6-4 at the buzzer.
Shaw extended the lead to 9-4 with a three-pointer from the top right side of the arch, and the Eagles were off to the races. Catherine Chick, who had a game-high 14 points, made a layup and knocked down a jump shot to grow the lead to 13-4.
“Catherine played very well,” Meader said. “She had 14 points and six rebounds. Hopefully, this was a springboard game for her.”
KHS led 20-12 at the break.
“We got good shots all night,” said Meader. “We got a lot of good looks but the ball wouldn’t fall for whatever reason. We shot 26 percent from the field compared to 48 percent and 36 percent in our previous two games.”
The Eagles went on an 11-0 run (back-to-back Jaelin Cummings baskets; a Maddie Stewart old-fashioned three-point play; a Parsons rebound and put back; and a Sam Habert jumper) to open the third quarter and went on to limit Plymouth to just two points in the period, and none in the fourth.
Kennett closed the game on a 15-0 run highlighted by Chick scoring the final eight points.
While Chick was the lone scorer in double-figures, Stewart added eight; Cummings, seven; Parsons, six; Shaw, five; Hope Elias, three; Habert, two; and Ella Chandler, one.
Parsons pulled down 10 rebounds; Chick had six; and Stewart grabbed five.
In Plymouth, Kennett got off to its best start of the season, leading 15-8 after the opening 8 minutes. The Eagles led by seven, 22-15 at halftime.
“We talked at the half about the importance of doing a better job rebounding,” Meader said.
In the third quarter, with Stewart saddled with three fouls, the Eagles got an offensive boost from Habert, who netted the first eight points of the third frame.
“Sam really provided the spark for us,” Meader said. “It was good to see her back playing as she can.”
Kennett led 41-25 after three quarters.
Stewart finished with a game-high 22 points with nine rebounds. Habert had 12 points to go along with six rebounds, while Parsons had nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. Shaw finished with five points, while Kaylee Goodhart and Cummings both had three.
While she hasn’t been tickling the twine as much as in the past, Meader could not say enough good things about the play of Chandler.
“Ella is my Swiss army knife,” he said, smiling. “She plays great defense, boxes out people out so well and does all of the dirty work inside. Nobody outworks Ella, and she has that senior leadership coaches love to see.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Whitefield to White Mountains Regional (4-4 in Division III) on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., and will close out the week at the Nest on Friday when the Eagles are slated to host Farmington (1-1 in Division IV) at 7:30 p.m.
