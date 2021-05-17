CONWAY — Competing at home for the final time this season, the Kennett High boys’ and girls’ track teams had a day to remember as both squads took top team honors in Livingston Oval in a four-school meet against Berlin, Inter-Lakes and Laconia last Tuesday. The highlight of the meet was a school record-setting performance in the 100-meter dash by KHS freshman Aida Wheat.
Wheat ran a 12.70 in the wind to break the former mark of 12.74 set in 2014 by Selena Gauthier.
“Aida had an amazing day,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “She won the 100 by 8/10s of a second, which a lot. Right now, she’s seeded No. 1 in the 100 and 200 meters in Division II, that’s remarkable for a freshman.”
Wheat also won the 200 meters, the long jump and anchored the winning 4X100-meter relay team.
“I think you’re born with a degree of natural talent and then you develop it through technique and training,” Livingston said, explaining Wheat’s success. “She’s a very talented young lady.”
The Kennett girls ran away with the meet, scoring 115 points to easily top Laconia, 44; Inter-Lakes, 42; and Berlin, 22.
For the Boys, KHS took team honors with 81 points, followed by Berlin, 59; Laconia, 39; and Inter-Lakes, 33.
“We had a lot of good performances, both seasonal and personal bests,” Livingston said. “All in all it was a good day. The weather held out, having the timing service was spectacular and our volunteers were fabulous. As I tell them, without you, there is no meet. They do a really good job.”
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.70): Rylie Walker, fourth, 14.34; Alexis Tuttle, fifth, 14.95; Jessica Hill, eighth, 15.22; Kendyl Shackford, 10th, 15.63; and Danielle Stewart, 16th, 21.56.
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 26.81): Walker, fourth, 30.92; Tuttle, fifth, 32.52; Hill, seventh, 33.64; and Kendyl Shackford, eighth, 33.86.
400 meters (won by Ayden Malloy, Laconia, 1:10.03): Maya Gove, third, 1:23.78; and McKenzie Bradbury, fourth, 1:24.95.
800 meters (won by Amy Burton, Kennett, 2:26.32): Shannon Abrams, second, 2:36.54; Grace Perley, third, 2:40.85; Molly DellaValla, fifth, 2:53.75; and Autumn Verran, sixth, 2:53.91.
“Amy ran the best race of her life,” said Livingston. “She was 10 seconds faster than her best time. She’s seeded third in Division II in the 800.”
1,600 meters (won by Taylor Garland, Kennett, 6:45.97): Leah Paglierani, second, 6:54.06; Gove, third, 7:09.08; Mara Taylor, fourth, 7:11.18; and Eliah Feil, fifth, 7:28.39.
110-hurdles (won by Samantha Habert-Jacques, Kennett, 18.36, a new PR).
300-hurdles (won by Samantha Habert-Jacques, Kennett, 53.85): Catherine Shackford, fourth, 1:00.90.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Tuttle, Abrams, Walker and Wheat, 54.64).
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — Habert-Jaques, Burton, Perley and Abrams, 4:36.20):.
High jump (won by Samantha Habert-Jacques, Kennett, 4’6”).
“Sam set new PRs in the 100 hurdles and the high jump and helped the 4X400 relay to a season-best time,” Livingston said. “She had one heck of a day.”
Long jump (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 14’4.5”): Karina Knapp, sixth, 12’1.5”; Verran, ninth, 11’6.5”; and Annabelle Light, 12th, 11’1.75”.
Triple jump (won by Greta Acherbach, Inter-Lakes, 31’7.75”): Knapp, sixth, 27’4.25”; Verran, seventh, 26’6”; and Light, eighth, 26’1.5”.
Shot put (won by Sierra Parsons, Kennett, 30’6.5”; and Elizabeth Blair, fourth, 21’8”; and Shwe Win, ninth, 16’2.5”.
Discus (won by Sierra Parsons, Kennet, 91’5”): Garland, second, 85’6”; Blair, fourth, 71’2”; and Shwe Win, eighth, 51’2.
Javelin (won by Sierra Shaw, Laconia, 93’1”): Parsons, second, 78’; Blair, eighth, 68’10”; DellaValla, 10th, 53’1”; and Win, 14th, 44’9”.
For the boys, Kingswood took first place overall with 86 points, followed by Kennett, 56; and Plymouth, 27.
For the girls, the visiting Bobcats won the day as a team with 78.5 points, followed by the Eagles, 64; and the Knights, 26.5.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Bryce Hill, Kennett, 11.83, a new PR): Jack Martin, second, 12.28; Tristen Smith, third, 12.57; Thomas Troon, eighth, 12.93; Devon Glackin, 10th, 13.43; and Sebastian Brochu, 12th, 14.01.
200-meter dash (won by Bryce Hill, Kennett, 24.29, PR): Jack Martin, third, 25.33; Troon, sixth, 26.66; Glackin, seventh, 27.20; and Brochu, 15th, 30.20.
“Bryce is running really well,” said Livingston. “He’s seeded 12th in the division in the 100 at the moment. He also ran on our winning relay teams. He’s an outstanding young man — he had his best day ever on Tuesday.”
400-meter dash (won by Owen Carney, Inter-Lakes, 55.30): Adam Schmidt, fifth, 1:05.81.
800 meters (won by Sullivan Mousseau, Laconia, 2:10.64): Logan Violette, second, 2:15.99; Kylan Morneau, third, 2:16.45; Boone Mixer-Bailey, fifth, 2:24.34; Ben Biche, sixth, 2:26.86; and Hunter Dagett, seventh, 2:31.35.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Hill, Jack Martin, Troon and Smith, 48.11).
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — Hill, Morneau, Violette and Smith, 3:58.45).
High jump (won by Dylan Dickey, Laconia, 5’6”): Nash Harrigan, second, 5’4”; and Myles Harrigan, third, 5’4”.
Long jump (won by Myles Harrigan, Kennett, 17’10.5”): Nash Harrigan, fourth, 15’9”; Glackin, ninth, 14’4.5”; and Schmidt, 11th, 13’11’.
Triple jump (won by Myles Harrigan, Kennett, 37’8.25”).
“Myles is doing really well,” Livingston said, adding he is seeded third in Division II in the triple jump.
Shot put (won by Charlie Plummer, Kennett, 39’5”): Ian Martin, eighth, 29’4”.
Discus (won by Adam Hodgdon, Berlin,114’5”): Plummer, third, 99’6”; and Cody Hamlin, eighth, 70’7”.
Javelin (won by Dylan Dickey, Laconia, 123’8”): Morneau, second, 123’1”, Plummer, third, 112’5”; Ian Martin, fifth, 94’1” and Hamlin, ninth, 80’11”’.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Wolfeboro on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. meet with hosts Kingswood and Inter-Lakes.
