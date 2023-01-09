HOLLIS — Still undefeated, but barely. The Kennett High girls’ basketball team appeared headed for its first loss of the season in Division II on the road against Hollis-Brookline on Friday night. The Eagles looked flat and out of sorts for three quarters and trailed the host Cavaliers 43-32 with 8 minutes to play.
The girls from Conway found another gear in the fourth quarter and were able to dig themselves out of a hole with an 18-2 run to leave town with a 50-45 victory and remain atop the league standings.
“I told the girls afterward, you can’t make it this difficult on yourselves,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “For some reason, we were lifeless for three-quarters. We weren’t moving our feet on defense, not rebounding and were chasing people.”
The win lifted KHS to 5-0 in Division II and 8-1 overall after going 3-1 at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Tournament in Farmington.
Kennett is one of just four undefeated teams in the 22-team Division II along with Milford, 5-0; Bow, 4-0; and Pelham, 4-0.
Hollis-Brookline (3-2) took the lead early on the Eagles, jumping out to a 20-12 lead after the first quarter. The Cavaliers extended their advantage to 30-21 at the half and led 43-32 after three periods.
“We went with a full-court press to start the fourth (quarter), and we were able to turn them over,” Meader said. “We got every loose ball and every rebound. We outscored (Hollis-Brookline) 18-2 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. We held (the Cavaliers) to only two free throws in the quarter.”
He added: “We finally decided to play defense and slowly chipped away to get back in it.”
Kennett went on a 9-0 run to open the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers hit two free throws with 2 minutes to play to lead 45-41. They never scored again as the Eagles went on a 9-0 run to end the game.
Following a blocked shot by Kaylee McLellan, she got the ball on the break to Kaley Goodhart, who found Hope Elias for a three-pointer that drew nothing but net to trim the lead to 45-44 with 90 seconds to play.
“When Hope hit the three, I turned to (Assistant Coach) Steve Cote and said we’re going to win this game,” Meader said, smiling. “I just had a feeling. We played great defense the rest of the way.”
Senior Catherine Chick tickled the twine twice on a pair of free throws with a little over a minute to play to give KHS the lead for good.
“Catherine had one of her best games of the season, if not her career,” Meader said. “Their center (Cheyenne Colbert) made All-State last year and is very good. We went with four guards and Catherine. She played great defense on (Colbert). Every shot that went up in the fourth quarter, Catherine came down with the rebound. Catherine had a great game.”
The Eagles were led offensively by McLellan, who had 16 points and five rebounds. Goodhart added 10 points and four rebounds; Chick, 10 points and 10 rebounds; Sydnie Chin, nine points and five rebounds; Elias, three points; and Sam Sidoti, two points and seven rebounds.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Northwood on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) to play Coe-Brown-Northwood (1-3).
The Eagles are slated to return to the Nest, the Peter Ames Gymnasium, on Friday where they will host Oyster River (4-1).
