Junior Kaley Goodhart goes to the hoop during Kennett High's game against Laconia on Jan. 3. The Eagles won the game 57-44. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

HOLLIS — Still undefeated, but barely. The Kennett High girls’ basketball team appeared headed for its first loss of the season in Division II on the road against Hollis-Brookline on Friday night. The Eagles looked flat and out of sorts for three quarters and trailed the host Cavaliers 43-32 with 8 minutes to play.

The girls from Conway found another gear in the fourth quarter and were able to dig themselves out of a hole with an 18-2 run to leave town with a 50-45 victory and remain atop the league standings.

