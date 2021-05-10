CONWAY — Competing at home for the first time this season, the Kennett High boys’ and girls’ track teams turned in a number of seasonal or personal best results in a tri-meet with rivals Kingswood and Plymouth last Tuesday.
Both Kennett teams finished second on the afternoon with Kingswood taking top honors for the boys and Plymouth for the girls.
“I thought it went really well for the first meet at home,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, “We had great volunteer support and the coaches did a terrific job of setting up the site. We had a lot of strong individual performances.”
For the boys, Kingswood took first place overall with 86 points, followed by Kennett, 56; and Plymouth, 27.
For the girls, the visiting Bobcats won the day as a team with 78.5 points, followed by the Eagles, 64; and the Knights, 26.5.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Bryce Hill, Kennett, 12.07): Thomas Troon, fourth, 13.24; Devon Glackin, fifth, 13.35; Adam Schmidt, 12th, 14.06; and Sebastian Brochu, 13th, 14.14.
200-meter dash (won by Landon Fogg, Plymouth, 26.2): Troon, second, 26.98; Glackin, third, 27.27; Schmidt, eighth, 29.13; and Brochu, 11th, 30.28.
400-meter dash (won by Joshua Finneron, Kingswood, 55.85): Tristen Smith, third, 59.45.
800 meters (won by Casey Arsenault, Kingswood, 2:16.73): Kylan Morneau, third, 2:17.80; Logan Violette, firth, 2:18.30; and Hunter Dagett, sixth, 2:34.09.
1,600 meters (won by Matthew Jacobs, Kingswood, 5:11.28): Ben Biche, fourth, 5:34.47; and Boone Mixer-Bailey, fifth, 5:49.38.
3,200 meters (won by David Sandoval, Kingwood, 12:14.98): Biche, third, 14:00.41.
300-meter hurdles (won by Tyler McCluskey, Kennett, 50.21).
4X100 relay (won by Kingswood, 48.14): KHS — Hill, Glackin, Smith and Troon, second, 48.1.
4X400 relay (won by Kingswood, 3:46.72): KHS — Hill, Smith, Morneau and Violette, second, 3:47.67.
High jump (won by Cole Ahern, Plymouth, 5’6”): Nash Harrigan, second, 5’6”; and Myles Harrigan, third, 5’6”.
Long jump (won by Myles Harrigan, Kennett, 19’3.25”): Nash Harrigan, fifth, 16’; Glackin, seventh, 15’4”; and Schmidt, 10th, 14’6.25’.
Triple jump (won by Myles Harrigan, Kennett, 37’10”).
Shot put (won by Charlie Plummer, Kennett, 40’7”): Ian Martin, eighth, 28’8”; and Cody Hamlin, 10th, 23’11.5”.
Discus (won by David Hartley, Kingwood, 110’8”): Plummer, third, 101’8”; and Hamlin, ninth, 68’.
Javelin (won by Caleb Russo, Kingswood, 136’5”): Morneau, second, 123’2”, Plummer, third, 116’11”; Hamlin, fifth, 90’1” (PR); and Martin, sixth, 90’.
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 13.07): Rylie Walker, fifth, 14.60; Alexis Tuttle, seventh, 15.34; Jessica Hill, ninth, 15.53; Kendyl Shackford, 13th, 15.92; and Danielle Stewart, 15th, 22.48.
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 26.45): Walker, sixth, 30.38; Hill, seventh, 32.23; Tuttle, eighth, 32.75; and Kendyl Shackford, 10th, 33.42.
“Aida had a fabulous day,” said Livingston. “She won the 100 and 200, and is just 5/100ths of a second off the school record in the 200 meters (held by Gracie Ryan set in 2014), which is next to nothing.”
400 meters (won by Shannon Abrams, Kennett, 1:06.92): Autumn Verran, third, 1:15.39; and McKenzie Bradbury, seventh, 1:29.58.
800 meters (won by Anabelle Nelson, Kingswood, 2:35.52): Grace Perley, third, 2:43.14; Mara Taylor, fifth, 3:01.10; and Leah Paglierani, seventh, 3:11.67.
1,600 meters (won by Carolyn Day, Kingswood, 5:45.63): Taylor Garland, fourth, 6:40.21; Paglierani, fifth, 6:57.57; and Eliah Feil, seventh, 7:14.47.
3,200 meters (won by Amy Burton, Kennett, 11:57.98): Molly DellaValla, second, 14:00.42.
“Amy ran the best time of her life,” said Livingston. “We combined the boys and the girls for the 3,200.
110-hurdles (won by Samantha Habert-Jacques, Kennett, 19.02).
300-hurdles (won by Samantha Habert-Jacques, Kennett, 52.41): Catherine Shackford, third, 1:02.32.
4X100 relay (won by Plymouth, 52.61): KHS — Tuttle, Abrams, Walker and Wheat, second, 54.49.
4X400 relay (won by Kingswood, 4:27.51): KHS — Wheat, Perley, Abrams and Burton, second, 4:37.49.
High jump (won by Julia Ahern, Plymouth, 4’8”): Habert-Jacques, third, 4’6”.
Long jump (won by Katherine Luehrs, Plymouth, 13’9”): Annabelle Light and Verran, tied for seventh, 11’11”; and Wheat, 11th, 9’9”.
Triple jump (won by Lydia Marunowski, Plymouth, 28’8”): Karina Knapp, third, 26’5”; Light, fourth, 26’3”; and Verran, fifth, 25’8”.
Shot put (won by Samantha Meir, Plymouth, 29’9”): Sierra Parsons, third, 28’8”; and Elizabeth Blair, fifth, 23’8.5”.
Discus (won by Taylor Garland, Kennet, 86’7”): Parsons, second, 79’10”; Blair, sixth, 68’8”; and Shwe Win, 11th, 43’.
Javelin (won by Samantha Meier, Plymouth, 114’8”): Parsons, second, 75’11” ; Blair, third, 71’2” (PR); DellaValal, fifth, 51’8”; and Win, 10th, 46’3”.
Kennett is scheduled to host its second and final home meet of the season on Tuesday when Berlin, Inter-Lakes and Lacoina come to town for a 4 p.m. start.
