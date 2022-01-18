SANDWICH — The Kennett High cross-country ski team took part in its first race of 2022 on Jan. 8 when the Eagles competed in a skate event at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. The hometown flock was back in action on Wednesday when KHS hosted a skate race at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch.
In Sandwich, the girls from Conway finished third overall on the day in team standings, while KHS had just one boy compete and did not post a team score.
Plymouth edged Lebanon for top honors for the girls with Kennett finishing third on the day ahead of Moultonborough Academy and Winnacunnet. White Mountain, Inter-Lakes, Derryfield and Berlin also had skiers compete, but did not have the necessary four to post a team score.
Individually, Plymouth’s Addi Englund topped 56 other skiers to win the race by less than a second over Adah Chapman of Moultonborough, winning in 14:10.9 to 14:11.0.
Ella Ronci of Plymouth rounded out the podium by finishing third in 14:54.
Senior Grace Perley was Kennett’s top skier, placing fifth in 15:11.1. She was followed by Joce Anzaldi, ninth, 16:41.4; Jordan Meier, 23rd, 19:06.4; Maya Gove, 26th, 19:45; and Leah Alkalay, 33rd, 20:32.1.
Cora Treis of Berlin, who trains with the Eagles, was 15th in 17:58.
For the boys, Lebanon placed four skiers in the top five to ski away with team honors over Winnacunnet, Moultonborough Academy, Plymouth, White Mountains and Inter-Lakes. Derryfield and Kennett did not post a team score.
In the field of 59 skiers, Lebanon’s Daniel Mladek was 7 seconds faster than teammate Sam Shipman to win the race in 12:37.9.
Felix Taracena of Winnacunnet was third overall to round out the podium in 12:54.7.
Kennett’s lone skier was sophomore Gabriel Freedman, who was 10th on the day in 14:26.
Coach Steve Vosburgh was pleased with how the Eagles skied.
On Wednesday, in chilly conditions, the Plymouth boys took team honors with 367 points, topping Inter-Lakes, 360; Prospect Mountain, 357; and White Mountains, 354, Moultonborough Academy and Kennett failed to post a team score.
Individually, in a field of 31 racers, Nicholas Ring of Plymouth won the race in 16:04, besting his teammate Leo Exner by 13 seconds, while Owen Carney of Inter-Lakes was third in 16:45.
Freedman was again the lone Eagle, finishing fourth overall in 16:47.
For the girls, Plymouth skied to bragging rights with 384 points, edging Kennett, 377; and Inter-Lakes, 307, while Berlin, Moultonborough Academy, Prospect Mountain and White Mountains did not post team scores.
Plymouth’s Englund continued her winning ways, topping 32 other finishers in 16:58. Teammate Ella Ronci was second in 17:13, while Kennett’s Carli Krebs rounded out the podium in third, 17:25.
Other KHS skiers were Perley, fifth, 18:27; Anzaldi, seventh, 19:59; Meier, 12th, 21:43; Gove, 15th, 22:59; Alkalay, 19th, 24:25; and Zoe Groves, 25th, 27:00.
Berlin’s Triess, the lone Mountaineer skier, was sixth in 19:38.
The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Plymouth for a race this Wednesday (3 p.m.), and will close out the week on Saturday with the first New Hampshire Nordic Coaches Association race at White Mountains Regional in Whitefield at 10:30 a.m.
