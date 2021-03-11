By Pat Murphy
CONCORD — In the first round of the pandemic shortened 2020 NHIAA tournament, the Kennett High hockey team defeated Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield (HB/D) in a dramatic overtime finish. The same two teams met on Wednesday night at historic Everett Arena in Concord, this time in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to play Berlin/Gorham in Saturday's championship game.
Wednesday's game turned out to be another overtime classic, but this time it would be the Eagles getting eliminated, by a 1-0 score in overtime.
Due to the pandemic, the Warriors of HB/D only played three regular season games, so little was known about their team, other than the fact that they had a deep lineup and only lost three players from last year's strong team. The Eagles coaching staff did a great deal of scouting on the team and worked very hard to prepare for what they felt would be a challenging game.
The Warriors got off to a fast start, testing Kennett goaltender Bryson Wrobleski early and often, but the senior was up to the task, making 12 saves in the first period.
The Eagles had very few offensive opportunities in the period, however the combination of Sam Seavey, Colby Olivier, Robbie Murphy, Jack Robinson and Noah Keefe sparked a flurry of activity in the Warrior zone in the final minute of the period, forcing HB/D goalie Ryan Morgan to make several saves.
Following the scoreless first period, both teams came out working hard for offensive opportunities. Wrobleski once again faced many pucks, but his teammates also blocked several Warrior shots, including a key stop by Keefe, which led to a two-on-one opportunity going the other way for Seavey and Robinson, but the shot was turned aside by Morgan.
Towards the end of the period, the Warriors had several chances, including a 3-on-0 opportunity with 2 minutes left, but the period ended at the other end of the ice with a good scoring opportunity by Kennett senior Matt Cormier.
Entering the third period with a 0-0 score, most in attendance felt whichever team scored first could be the winner. Less than one minute in, the Eagles were given a great opportunity when Quinn Silvio of HB/D was issued a five minute major penalty for boarding.
Colby Hall and Brady Shaw of Kennett each forced Morgan to make good saves, but the Eagles could not develop enough sustainable pressure on the power play.
With the advantage of a much larger roster starting to show, the Warriors dominated play in the final five minutes of the period, putting the puck into the Kennett net for what appeared to be the go ahead goal with 3:58 left, but the goal was disallowed as the referee had already stopped play.
The Eagles held off the Warrior pressure and then both teams headed off the ice for a break before starting sudden death overtime.
The overtime did not take long as less than three minutes in, Warrior center Jesse Gertz won an offensive zone faceoff back to defenseman Jacob Roy, who fired a quick shot that was deflected past Wrobleski to win the game.
Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield will return to Concord on Saturday night for the championship game against Berlin/Gorham.
"I'm very thankful that we had the opportunity to play 12 games this season and I am also very proud of our team for their hard work tonight,” said Coach Mike Lane, who also spoke highly of his seniors "Matt (Cormier), Colby (Hall), Bryson (Wrobleski) and Brady (Shaw) all had a great run here, reaching the state championship game three out of their four years. They did a great job leading the team this season and they left their mark on Kennett Hockey".
Notes From The Everett Arena Parking Lot — With the loss of the four seniors, next year's Kennett team will look considerably different. Colby Olivier will be the only senior and potentially 13 incoming freshmen may be joining the team.
"This group recently won the 14U state championship in a very competitive level and we are confident that they will be prepared to step in and contribute to the team next year,” commented Coach Lane.
Although the Kennett team did not score any goals on Wednesday night, assists were given out to Assistant Coach Justin Frechette and Henry Shaw, father of Brady Shaw. When the Eagles bus would not start for the ride home, Frechette and Shaw quickly went to work and got the bus up and running after a short delay.
Pat Murphy is the senior hockey writer for the Conway Daily Sun.
