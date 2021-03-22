CONWAY — A team effort is how Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver described pulling off a successful winter sports season for the Eagles given all of the hurdles and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There's been a number of people that have helped make this season possible,” Weaver said as he kicked off the annual winter sports awards in the socially-distanced Loynd Auditorium at Kennett on March 15. “ And without everybody, I don't know if we could have done it. It's been a challenge. But it's been a creative opportunity to collaborate and to communicate and problem solve. Who would have ever thought we’d actually complete a winter sports season for each one of our teams? I'm real proud of what everybody put into the season, it's been a lot of hard work by everybody… It takes a lot of planning to make sure that everything is set up, all the procedures are followed, that the games actually happened.
“The coaches as always, couldn't do it without you guys,” he continued. “The parents who are here tonight, thank you for your support, your understanding and your flexibility. And just knowing that this was not a normal season, and you guys doing whatever we asked you to do so that we could have the season. I said that at the beginning of the season not that we have to do, but what we get to do. And I just want to thank you so much for that because you were always right there even though you didn't get the answer, sometimes that you might have wanted, you understood that we were doing so that our kids could have their season.”
KHS student-athletes were not only able to start and finish their respective seasons, but the Eagles also had a lot of success on the slopes, on the hardwood, off the jumping hill and the cross-country skiing terrain. And, while there wasn’t an indoor track season with meets, the Eagles still managed to pull off three days a week of training sessions for the hometown flock all winter.
“So many things for us to be proud of — not only just finishing our season that the kids had cut short last year and that we didn't have sports at all in the spring,” said Weaver, “The girls alpine skiing are once again, the Division II champions. The boys’ alpine team took second place. The ski jumping team won state and some would say a national championship. The Nordic ski team for the girls took second place, while the boys Nordic finished in fourth place, after both jumping up to Division I this year. Boys basketball had a successful season and making the Division II playoffs. Ice hockey, you made it to the semifinals. And girls basketball, as we all know last night being runners up in Division II this year. This isn't taking away from any of the individual accomplishments as well.”
The major award recipients for the 2020-21 season were:
The Karl Seidenstuecker Award was presented to junior basketball player Nick Houghton-LaClair.
The Seidenstuecker Basketball Award, named in honor of the longtime and legendary Kennett basketball coach, “is awarded each year to the young man who best exemplifies the traits admired by Coach Seidenstuecker. These traits include coachability, all-around play, leadership and sportsmanship, consistently representing the team and Kennett High School in a respectful manner.”
The boys’ basketball program presented the Sut Marshall Award, given to an “Eagle who best represents Sut’s qualities,” to senior Matt Nordwick.
The Russ Award went to senior girls' basketball player Maddie Stewart.
The girls' basketball award, also known as The Russ Award, is given in honor of longtime basketball coach and educator Bob Russell. “The award is given to the player who demonstrates pride, determination, leadership, behavior and enthusiasm in the sport of basketball.”
The Unified Basketball Award was presented to Jasmine Morrison.
The Jim Terry Award went to hockey senior Bryson Wrobleski.
"The Jim Terry Award, named after longtime coach Jim Terry is given at the conclusion of each season to the player(s) who has demonstrated excellence in determination, discipline, leadership and sportsmanship both on and off the ice."
The Indoor Track Award went to senior Olivia Curry for the girls and senior Bryce Hill for the boys.
The Damon O'Neal Alpine Skiing Award went to seniors Mackenzie Carr and Skylar Sayers.
The Eddie K. Bradley III Spirit of Skiing Award, named after longtime assistant alpine Coach Ed Bradley went to seniors Grace Ward and Bobby Graustein.
The Flying Eagle Ski Jumping Award went to senior Liz Koroski.
The Broomhall Nordic Award was presented to senior Shannon Derby.
Winter sports athletes will receive their letters and certificates from their coaches.
