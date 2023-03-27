CONWAY — The Kennett High School Athletic Department held its annual Winter Sports Awards on March 15 in the Loynd Auditorium, and the Eagles had plenty to celebrate.
Kennett Athletic Director Neal Weaver served as the master ceremonies and highlighted the successful winter the Eagles enjoyed.
The girls’ alpine and girls’ basketball teams won state championships; the ski jumping team and the boys’ alpine team were state runners-up; the boys’ basketball team reached the Elite Eight; the boys’ and girls’ hockey teams both qualified for the playoffs; and the boys’ and girls’ cross-country ski teams finished third overall.
Also, the Eagles had a few individual champions. Senior Carli Krebs repeated as the state champion in the classic and skate cross-country ski races; senior Ashley Garside repeated as state giant slalom champion and added the slalom crown, too; and junior Aida Wheat won crowned the state champ in the 55-meter dash in indoor track.
Skiing against the best in the state, at the prestigious Meet of Champions, Garside won the GS title, while teammate Allie Hussey, a junior, won the slalom title.
"This night is also a time to show our appreciation of all of those parents and fans who have supported the teams throughout the season," Weaver said.
The Karl Seidenstuecker Award was presented to senior boys basketball player Ben Dougherty by varsity Coach Jack Loynd.
The Seidenstuecker Basketball Award, named in honor of the longtime and legendary Kennett basketball coach, is awarded each year to the young man who best exemplifies the traits admired by Coach Seidenstuecker. These traits include coachability, all-around play, leadership and sportsmanship, consistently representing the team and Kennett High School in a respectful manner.
The boys’ basketball program presented the Sut Marshall Award, given to an “Eagle who best represents Sut’s qualities,” to senior Alex Clark.
The Russ Award, presented by Coach Larry Meader, went to senior girls' basketball player Sydnie Chin.
The girls' basketball award, also known as The Russ Award, is given in honor of longtime basketball coach and educator Bob Russell. The award is given to the player who demonstrates pride, determination, leadership, behavior and enthusiasm in the sport of basketball.”
“There is no doubt that this year’s recipient has every one of these characteristics,” Coach Meader said. “She has been a four-year varsity starter and a captain in both her junior and senior years. She loves the game of basketball and is never satisfied no matter how hard she works. She is a gym rat always looking to improve. She is one of the most talented basketball players to ever play for the Eagles. Unfortunately for us, tonight’s winner is not able to be here as she is playing in the NHSportspage Senior Game, and in addition will be playing tomorrow night in the All-State Senior Game. Congratulation to this year’s Russ Award winner Sydnie Chin.
Chin was presented with the award at an all-school assembly at Pine Tree Elementary, her alma mata, on Friday.
The newly created Eagle Basketball Teammate Award for girl’s basketball went to fellow senior Hope Elias.
The award is given to a senior who demonstrates the following characteristics throughout their career: Leadership, spirit, energy, love for the game, love for her team and teammates, embracing her role on the team no matter that role and encouraging and supporting all her teammates.
“These characteristics describe this year’s recipient to a T,” Coach Meader said. “She has been a two-year starter and a captain in both her junior and senior seasons. She is a great teammate, always welcoming new players to the team and taking them under her wing, which is usually a good thing. She is the one that is looked to for a spark that often comes on the defensive side of the ball or behind the three-point line. She is always loudly cheering for her teammates, whether she is in the game or jumping out of her seat on the bench. Congratulations to this year’s Teammate Award winner Hope Elias.”
The Unified Basketball Award presented by Coach Emile Benjamin went to Traevon Spurlock who unfortunately was unable to attend the awards night.
The Jim Terry Award, presented by Coach Mike Lane, went to hockey senior Sam Seavey.
"The Jim Terry Award, named after longtime coach Jim Terry is given at the conclusion of each season to the player(s) who has demonstrated excellence in determination, discipline, leadership and sportsmanship both on and off the ice."
The Indoor Track Awards were presented by Coach Bernie Livingston to seniors Devon Glackin and Annabelle Light along with junior Aida Wheat.
The Damon O'Neal Alpine Skiing Award, presented by Coach Laurel Zengilowski, went to seniors Ashley Garside and Morgan Carr.
The Eddie K. Bradley III Spirit of Skiing Award, named after longtime assistant alpine Coach Ed Bradley went to seniors Elise Vachon and Bridger Viger.
The Flying Eagle Ski Jumping Award, presented by Coach Chip Henry, went to senior Liz Blair.
The Most Valuable Skier Award was presented to senior Carli Krebs, who also won the award last year, by cross-country ski Coach Steve Vosburgh and Assistant Coach Scott Lajoie.
The Cross-Country Rookie of the Year Award went to senior Kyle Stearns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.