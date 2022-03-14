CONWAY — “It was so nice to get in one more meet,” Bernie Livingston, coach of the Kennett High indoor track team, said after his Eagles participated in their second and final meet of the winter at Philips Exeter Academy on Feb. 9.
The two meets represent two more than KHS participated in last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the meet at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine last month, and the meet at Phillips Exeter students and coaches needed to be vaccinated against the virus or display a negative COVID test the day of the meet.
“At Phillips Exeter, everyone had to be vaccinated to participate,” said Livingston, as officials at the school did not accept same-day negative tests. “We were just really happy to be there.”
The eight-school meet lasted just shy of three hours. Teams, other than the hosts, were capped at a maximum of 15 athletes who were allowed to participate. Kennett sent eight athletes (seven girls and a boy) to the meet. Phillips Exeter had 21 boys run the 55-meter dash.
“The facility there is terrific,” Livingston said. “It’s as nice as the one at Plymouth State (University). Our kids weren’t really in good race shape. If we could have gotten in two or there more meets and then come back for this fourth one that would have been ideal.”
The Eagles had one meet at Phillips Exeter canceled because the host school had an uptick in COVID cases, and they didn’t go to a second one because they were shy on numbers.
“For some members of our team, this was only their second meet ever, and for some, it was their first,” Livingston said. “I really appreciate Larry Martin woking with the (New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association) and Phillips Exeter to allow us to participate. That made it a good season under the circumstances. It was a nice way to end a very short season.”
Highlighting the meet for the girls from Conway was senior captain Taylor Garland, who intends to continue her track career at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, in the fall.
“Taylor had a very good day,” said Livingston. “She was fifth in the shot put, which is amazing since she hadn’t touched a shot put since last May.”
Garland posted six fault-free tosses, including a new personal record of 26’.5” (Avery Hastings of Phillis Exeter won the meet with a throw of 32’2.5”), which was a PR by almost three feet.
Other Kennett results on the day saw, Alexis Tuttle ran 8.53 seconds on the 55-meter dash to finish 17th, while Vanessa Van Dyne ran 8.99 to place 27th, and Hannah Kelsh, 9.82, for 35th. The dash was won by Oyster River senior Charlotte Cousons in 7.58 seconds.
In the 600 meters, Amy Burton was seventh in 2:00.42, and McKayla Dockham was 14th, 2:07.75. Oyster River sophomore Talia Banafato won the 600 in 1:48.07.
“This was Amy’s first indoor meet, she ran well,” said Livingston.
In the 4X200-meter relay, the team of Tuttle, Van Dyne, Garland and Burton finished fourth overall in 2:11.29. Oyster River won the relay in 2:01.08.
“The girls did well,” Livingston said. “We dod our (baton) passes in the hallway, it’s not quite the same as being able to practice on a real track.”
For the boys, junior Devon Glackin was 31st out of 42 runners in the 55-meter dash in 7.85. Ahmed Nada, a senior at Portsmouth High, won the dash in 6.66 seconds.
Glackin was also 15th in the 300 meters in 43.50. Phillips Exeter senior Sava Thurber won the 300 in 38.04.
“Devon ran faster than I predicted,” Livingston said. “The 55 is not a normal event for him. Anywhere from the 200 up to the 400 are more his events. He’s the only guy on the team and I give him a lot of credit.”
Livingston said the team was able to stop for dinner at Burger King on the way home.
“All eight of us sat together,” he said. “That’s been the missing point this season, there’s not been the social part. It was nice that everyone rode back on the bus. We had a really good time.”
Spring track opens on March 26.
