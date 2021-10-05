CONWAY — Playing well and moving up the standings, the defending Division II state champion Kennett High field hockey team is rounding into shape at the right time.
The Eagles are coming off three consecutive strong performances — a 1-0 loss on the road to Oyster River (5-2) in Durham on Sept. 16; a 9-0 victory over Pembroke (0-7) at Centola Field on Sept. 20; and 3-1 road win against Goffstown (4-4) on Thursday.
Halfway through the regular season, Kennett sits at 4-3 and currently resides in eighth in the league table.
“The girls are playing well,” Cassie Daley, Eagles’ head coach, said. “I think they’re getting closer to reach the ability I know they can play at.”
Daley said her troops were a little lucky against Oyster River.
“We played really well,” she said. “We were two evenly skilled teams. We just couldn’t finish against them.”
Daley added: “This was the best Oyster River team I’ve seen in my eight years of coaching against them. I’m happy for their program to be enjoying some success.”
The Eagles were clicking on all cylinders when they hosted the Spartans of Pembroke.
“We had a lot of girls score their first varsity goals,” said Daley. “I was excited for the girls.
Juniors Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Tessa Capozzoli led the offensive attack for the hometown flock with each scoring twice.
Rober-Carpenter got the Eagles on the scoreboard with 6:02 left in the first quarter on an assist from Taylor Gaudette, who was making her season debut after being sidelined with a knee injury. Rober-Carpenter doubled the advantage less than three minutes later with her second goal of a feed from Ava Gaudette.
Sophia Hanson made it 3-0 with her first varsity goal at 11:57 of the second period with an unassisted strike when she followed up a rebound off the Pembroke goalie.
Arielle Butterfield grew the lead to 4-0 with 50 ticks left on the clock before halftime when she converted off a successful corner from Ava Gaudette.
Capozzoli upped the leas to 5-0 with 12:03 left in the third period with Butterfield collecting the assist.
Jordan Meir also found the back of the cage less than four minutes later on a Capozzoli assist, ad Capozzoli closed out the scoring from Caroline Coleman in the fourth quarter.
On Thursday in the Grizzlies’ den at Goffstown, Kennett took the lead early in the second period (10:25 before halftime) on a goal by Rober-Carpenter, and the Eagles carried that 1-0 cushion into the break.
The hosts knotted the contest early at 12:51 of the third period, but KHS took control in the fourth quarter. Capozzoli scored what proved to be the match-winner with 3:08 to play.
“Tessa scored an awesome goal,” said Daley. “It really swung the momentum our way.”
Two minutes later, Allie Hussey extended the lead to 3-1 with a clutch insurance tally. It was her first varsity goal.
“We were so evenly matched with Goffstown,” Daley said. “It was definitely a nice one to win, but I was happier with the way we played.”
Kennett was on the road on Monday looking for a regular-season sweep of Berlin (5-3 in Division III. Results were not known as of press time. The Eagles won the Sept. 14 meeting with the Mountaineers in Conway 4-1.
KHS is scheduled to close out the week with its Homecoming game against Lebanon (7-1-0) at Centola Field at 4 p.m.
Lebanon, which is scheduled to host Souhegan (7-1) on Tuesday, is coming off an 8-0 victory at Pelham (1-7) on Saturday.
Kennett is scheduled to hold its Senior Day on Oct. 12 when it hosts John Stark (5-1) at 4 p.m. Before the match, the Eagles will honor seniors Molly Arnold, Arielle Butterfield, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Ella Fecteau, Taylor Gaudette, Brynne Gove, Jordan Meir and Lily Orth for their commitment and dedication to the program.
