CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ tennis team locked racquets with Carroll County rival Kingswood in a home-and-home series last week with each team win on the other's home court. The Eagles won the opener 5-4 in Wolfeboro on May 3, and the Knights returned the favor with a 5-4 victory at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park on Thursday. The Eagles returned to their winning ways on Tuesday with a 7-2 victory over visiting Moultonborough Academy.
“Both matches with Kingswood this week were decided by a singles tiebreaker,” said Kennett Coach Jason Cicero.
With the split, the Eagles are now 3-2 on the young season in Division II with three matches canceled due to COVID-19, while the Knights are also 2-2 with one match canceled due to the pandemic.
In Wolfeboro, Kennett and Kingswood split the six singles contests. In singles, Sam Alkalay (Kennett) def. Tim Lucia 8-3 at No. 1; Dax Rivera (Kingswood) def. Camden Bailey 8-1 at No. 2; Spencer Ogren (Kennett) def. Aidan Kelley 9-8 (7-5 in a tiebreaker) at No. 3; Andrew Fournier (Kennett) def. Aidan Thompson 8-3 at No. 4; David Sandoval (Kingswood) def. Grant Barahona 8-0 at No. 5; and Jake Young (Kennett) def. Jackson Boudman 8-3 at No. 6.
“Our key match was Spencer Ogren’s tiebreak win in No. 3 singles,” said Cicero. “He won 9-8 (7-5). Back and forth match that sealed the win for the Eagles. Also, Jake Young, playing No. 6, got his first varsity win.”
In doubles, Alkalay/Bailey def. Lucia/Rivera 8-1 at No. 1; Kelley/Thompson def. Ogren/Fournier 8-5 at No. 2; and Sandoval/Boudman def. Young/Martin Lockhart 8-0 at No. 3.
Last Thursday was Senior Day for Kennett. Prior to the match the Eagles recognized its lone senior and team captain Sam Alkalay for his four years of commitment and dedication to the program.
In singles, Alkalay (Kennett) def. Lucia 8-2 at No. 1; Rivera (Kingswood) def. Bailey 9-8 (7-5 in the tiebreak) at No. 2; Aidan Kelley Kingswood def. Ogren 8-3 at No. 3; Fournier (Kennett) def. Thompson 8-2 at No. 4; Sandoval (Kingswood) def. Barahona 8-0 at No. 5; and Jake Young (Kennett) def. Jackson Boudman 9-8 (7-4 in the tiebreaker) at No. 6.
In doubles, Alkalay/Bailey def. Lucia/Rivera 8-3 at No. 1; Kelley/Thompson def. Ogren/Fournier 8-6 at No. 2; and Sandoval/Boudman def. Young/Martin Lockhart 8-2 at No. 3.
“Great performance from Cam Bailey, who lost a tight rematch from Monday's match 9-8, Cicero said. “He had lost Monday 8-1. Sam Alkalay remains undefeated (8-0) in singles and doubles. And Alkalay and Bailey are undefeated (4-0) in doubles.”
He added: “Andrew Fournier won again and remains solid at 3-1 in his first year of competitive tennis. Jake Young has also had a great start winning his first two matches on varsity at No. 6. He also won in a tiebreak on Thursday.”
The Eagles took on an undermanned Moultonborough squad on Tuesday.
“We had a two match advantage off the bat since they only had five players, but our top three took care of business and kept their focus,” Cicero said. “Grant Barahona got his first win of the season, teaming with Spencer Ogren in doubles.”
In singles, Alkalay (Kennett) def. Ryan Finnegan 8-0 at No. 1; Bailey def. Gavin Marchand-Correa 8-0 at No. 2; Ogren def. Hayden Dixon 8-1 at No. 3; Brett Johnson (MA) def. Young 8-6 at No. 4; Riley Hasking (MA) def. Lockhart 8-2 at No. 5; and Barahona won by default at No. 6.
In doubles, Alkalay/Bailey def. Finnegan/Marchand-Correa 8-2 at No. 1; Ogren/Barahona def. Dixon/Johnson 8-4 at No. 2; and KHS took the No. 3 doubles by default.
Kennett and Moultonborough are scheduled to wrap up a home-and-home series when the hometown flock travels south on Thursday (4 p.m.).
