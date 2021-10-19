CONWAY — What a difference 24 hours makes.
The Kennett High boys’ soccer team took a huge step toward hosting a home playoff berth when it went to Wolfeboro on Friday night and came away with a key 2-0 victory. The very next night, in Conway’s Gary Millen Stadium under the lights before arguably the largest crowd of the season, it was the Knights who celebrated at the Eagles’ expense taking home a 6-0 win.
The loss dropped Kennett to 7-7-1 on the season and places the team 10th in the league table and leaves Camden Clark’s team with some work to do and in need of some help to solidify a home playoff match.
“For any chance of us being at home, we have to solidify things against Souhegan (5-9) on Friday (at home at 3 p.m.),” Clark said on Sunday. “The boys went into Saturday night complacent, while Kingswood came into it with fire in their eyes. It was probably our worst showing of the season, which is a shame because we had a lot on the line and a good crowd on hand.”
The Eagles were without four starters, losing three seniors to COVID-19.
“We were with three key players who had all been playing really well,” said Clark. “They’re out until (Oct. 29), which means we won’t get them back unless we reach the third round of the tournament. I feel horrible for these three seniors.”
Clark said another positive test for the virus could spell an early end to the season for Kennett.
“I pray our guys are smart and don’t do something stupid,” he said. “The last thing I want to see is this season end through COVID. I want arguably the best teams we’ve had in years to end the season on our terms not the virus.”
With a bench featuring primarily junior varsity players, Kennett was able to score two first-half goals courtesy of Alex Clark and Ethan Clay-Storm to top the Knights (6-8, 11th in Division II).
Saturday featured little in the way of highlights for the hometown flock.
“We were horrible but if I had to give a man of the match it would go to (sophomore) Martin Lockhart,” said Clark. “He came up from the junior varsity and did exactly what I asked him to. He played anywhere I needed him to and never stopped running.”
He added: “All across the board, we didn’t play well. The way we played, we deserved that scoreline. Maybe playing two games in a row with a short bench took its toll, but these guys come out every day and train. I know I’ve said it before but this group has so much potential that I expect more out of them. The reason I get mad is that they have the potential to be arguably one of the best Kennett teams in a long time. If they weren’t good, I’d accept that, but I know we’re better than this and so do the boys.”
Clark said the Eagles will undergo “a tough week of training” in preparation for Friday’s regular-season finale.
