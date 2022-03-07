CONWAY — The Division I Boys and Girls Cross-Country Ski Championships at Great Glen Trails, originally scheduled for this Tuesday, have been pushed back to Thursday due to the weather. It gives the Kennett High team two more days to prepare for the classical and skate races.
“We’ll be ready,” Coach Steve Vosburgh said by phone on Monday just minutes after the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the meet was being moved to Thursday.
“Due to the weather experienced over the weekend, the Division I Cross-Country Ski Championship will be postponed to Thursday, March 10, at 9 a.m. at Great Glen Trails,” the NHIAA stated.
While sophomore Gabriel Freedman is the long boy who will compete in the state meet, girls on the Kennett team include seniors Maya Gove, Jordan Meir and Grace Perley; juniors Leah Alkalay, Joce Anzaldi, Carli Krebs and Mara Taylor; and freshmen Zoe Groves and Piper Lopashanski.
“All we can do is whatever size team you have, you try to make everyone as good as they can be,” said Vosburgh. “I think our girls are strong contenders.”
He added: “I know Gabe would love to have a few more teammates to ski with, but I expect him to ski well on Thursday.”
The original schedule for the championships had the girls skiing in the classical race at 10 a.m., with skiers departing in 15-second intervals, and the boy’s race to follow at 11 a.m. Those races may now be moved up an hour to 9 and 10 a.m. per the NHIAA.
The skate (freestyle) race is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. for the girls and the boys will follow at 2:15 p.m.
The presentation of awards is slated for 4 p.m. in the stadium at Great Glen.
The top 10 classical and freestyle (skate) skiers from the Division I and II State Meets receive an invitation to the prestigious Meet of Champions, which is scheduled to be held Tuesday, March 15 at Proctor Academy at 4 p.m.
In other news from the Nest, Carli Krebs and Grace Perley have been named to the New Hampshire team for the Eastern High School Championships to be held at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington, Maine, on March 19-20.
The team, made of 24 girls, also includes Miley Bletzer of Hampton; Catherine Stow and Georgia Eckhardt of Gilford; Elsa Bolinger, Sarah Glueck, Ann Rightmire and Wyethe Murray of Ford Sayre; Frances Trafton, Ava Rothe, Hannah Bennett, Elizabeth Trafton and Elizabeth Clarner of Hopkinton; Addi Englund and Ella Ronci of Plymouth; Molly Ellison of Kearsarge; Adah Chapman of Moultonborough; Elsa Granholm and Reid Donovan of Holderness; Rachel Pelletier of Bow; Anna Bentley of Monadnock; Anna Illsley of Lebanon; and Ada Gardner of Proctor.
According to the New England Nordic Ski Association, the Eastern High School Championships “is the premier event for high school and prep school racers in New England and New York. Competition between states is highly competitive and media is attention is significant. The goal of the EHSC is to provide the highest quality competition for high school-aged athletes. Athletes qualify for the EHS Championships through state qualifying races (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York). Up to 24 boys and 24 girls are selected for each state’s teams.”
Gabriel Freedman and Piper Lopashanski have also qualified to represent the Granite State in the 2022 NENSA U16 Championships are slated for this Friday through Sunday, March 11-13 at the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson.
“We are excited to partner with JacksonXC to host this race weekend,” the NH Nordic Coaches Association release states on its website. “In addition to being one of the largest cross-country ski centers in the East, Jackson is an experienced race host. They regularly host the University of New Hampshire Carnival, have hosted NCAA Championships in 2007, 2017 and 2021 as well as Junior Nationals in 2000. The NENSA Eastern U16 Championships were last hosted by Jackson in 2010.”
According to Ellen Chandler, the executive director of JacksonXC, “We love hosting races and are thrilled to put on this event!”
Also skiing for New Hampshire for the boys are David Northcott and Ben Frithsen of Fall Mountain; Oliver Wilson and Will Putnam of Dublin; Matthew Clarner, Conrad Mollano, Harrison Wilson and Cameron Bassett of Hopkinton; Nicholas Ring, and Leo Exner of Plymouth; Otto Bourne of Lebanon; Henry Stow, Carter Forest, Aiden Townsend and Ian Lofblad of Gilford; Noah Branchflower, Andrew Davis and Isaac Novosad of Ford Sayre; Andrew Blagden of Kearsarge; Noah Gardner and Niko Cole-Johnson of Proctor; Sully Strutz of Keene; and Wyatt Lawton of Profile.
For the girls are Sarah Gluek and Wyethe Murray of Ford Sayre; Addi Englund, Reagan Sutherlandm Leah Ines and Heron Hannon of Plymouth; Adah Chapman of Moultonborough; Reid Donovan of Holderness; Elizabeth Trafton, Isabel Afflerbach, Florence Dapice and Amelia Walsh of Hopkinson; Georgia Eckhardt of Gilford; Sophie Longacre and Sophia Mladek of Lebanon; Alexis Hill and Ella Hoy of Keene; Skyla Mace of Winnacunnet; Anastasia Lloyd of Fall Mountain; Holland Calcutt of ConVal; Phoebe Dater-Roberts of Concord; and Mia Bagnato of Hanover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.