CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team opened its win account with a 3-0 shutout victory over Moultonborough Academy in Moultonborough on Friday. The win was the first for new Coach Camden Clark.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, we could have finished a little better, but at the end of the day, I’m happy for us to get the first win,” Clark said by phone Sunday. “We did a lot of things well, but the boys will agree we have a lot of room for improvement.”
The win lifted the Eagles to 1-2 on the season in Division II.
Kennett was in action Monday when Berlin (3-1 in Division III) came through Pinkham Notch for a local derby. Results of the match were not known as of press time.
It’s a three-match week for the hometown flock, which will also play a home-and-home with rival Kingswood, hosting the Knights (1-0) on Wednesday at 4 p.m., and then playing under the lights on the turf in Wolfeboro on Friday at 7 p.m.
Kingswood opened its season with a 6-0 win over Plymouth (3-2) at home on Friday.
Plymouth won both meetings with Kennett this fall, winning 3-2 in Conway on Sept. 22, and 2-0 at home on Sept. 24.
In Moultonborough, the Eagles carried the play against the host Panthers (0-1 in Division IV). Kennett led 1-0 at the half and tacked on two second-half goals.
Riley Hayes scored on a penalty-kick in the second half, while Ethan Clay-Storm also netted a goal.
Coach Clark said Alex Clark and Hayes were solid in midfield for the Eagles.
“Our defense played great, too,” he said.
Aubrey Narducci and Aiden Colbath combined in goal for the shutout for the Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.