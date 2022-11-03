CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The No. 6 Fryeburg Academy football team saw its season come to an end on Monday night at No. 3 Cape Elizabeth on Monday night. The host Caper shut the Raiders out in the second half on their way to a 46-8 victory.
Fryeburg (4-5) overcame many obstacles this season, from waiting to use its new field, to playing all but two games on the road. Making the playoffs was a great feat. If you are not one of the top seeds however it means you are paired up with a top seed in round one. Add on to all this, you find out that Cape (7-2) could not play on the scheduled first round date on Friday because Cape had the COVID-19 and the challenge becomes greater.
The always humble Raiders’ Coach David Turner said his team had opportunities in the game but it was not able to capitalize on them.
The host Capers jumped out to a 12-0 first quarter lead, courtesy of quarterback Michael Foley, who rushed a two-yard touchdown (the extra point was no good), and tailback Nick Laughlin, who found the end zone on a 28-yard run (the two-point conversion pass was unsuccessful).
The boys from Fryeburg cut into the Cape lead in the second quarter when junior Gunnar Saunders scored on a three-yard run. Quarterback Cohen Carter connected with Caleb Micklon on a two-point pass play to trim the deficit to 12-8.
The hosts extended their lead late in the half when Foley found pay dirt on a run up the middle from five yards out. The extra point attempt by Tom Hennessey was good, giving the Capers a 19-8 lead that they carried into the break.
While the Raiders outscored the Capers in the second period, Cape has strong offensive and defensive lines, and was able to control the ball with its run game in the second half.
Cape put the contest out of reach with 21 unanswered points in the third quarter. Laughlin scored on runs of one and 60 yards, while Foley added a defensive TD in between when he recovered a fumble in the end zone. Hennessey made all three extra point kicks.
Cape closed out the scoring in the fourth frame with Foley scoring his fourth touchdown — one in every quarter — on plunge from a yard out and Hennessey toed the PAT.
In other first-round action played last Friday, No. 4 York (5-4) hosted and lost to No. 5 Cheverus (6-3) 30-16.
Leavitt (8-0) and Wells (6-2), this No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, received byes in the first round.
No. 1 Leavitt is scheduled to host No. 5 Cheverus in the Class C South semifinal this Friday at 7 p.m., while No. 2 Wells is slated to host No. 3 Cape Elizabeth on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Class C South Regional Final is scheduled for Nov. 12 at a site and time yet to be determined.
The Class C State Championship game is slated for Nov. 19 at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, Maine.
Members of this year’s team included seniors Jose Manuel Urquiza Francis, Haden Fox, Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Will Hallam, Cam Johnson, Colton McCarthy, Gabe McKenney, Caleb Micklon, River Pullan, Noah Reed and Joshua Wake; juniors Cohen Carter, Eliya Deri, Jordan Dutton, Livne Tavor-Grinberg, Emerson Hall, Gal Hanan, Mark Mageles, Asher McKenney and Gunnar Saunders; sophomores Ben Alloco, Seamus Coleman, Holden Edenbach, Nolan Harriman, Jagger Helwig, Michael Malia, Idan Or, Luke Staires, Haruki Takagi, and Chandler Thorne; and freshmen Camden Blake, Brady Chappell, Aiden Fournier, Thomas Guthro, Merrick Iacozili, Rylan McBride, Quinton Moore, Ridley Parsons, Rowan Davidson Pullan, Zane Tully and Madden Walker.
Joining Turner on the sidelines were assistant coaches David Jones and Bob Pulito along with Jess Werner, the team’s athletic trainer.
It was a season that saw improved play and experience gained. The highlight may have been the 20-18 overtime victory over Westbrook on the road on Oct. 15 or the 28-7 win over Freeport in the first game played at John H. Atwood Stadium on Sept. 30. Next season looks bright. After all, two-a-days are just around the corner.
Congratulations on a great season. The effort was impressive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.