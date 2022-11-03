FA football - David Turner and Haden Fox

Fryeburg Academy Football Coach David Turner shares a play with senior Haden Fox during the annual homecoming game against Leavitt on Oct. 21. (LAKYN OSGOOD PHOTO)

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The No. 6 Fryeburg Academy football team saw its season come to an end on Monday night at No. 3 Cape Elizabeth on Monday night. The host Caper shut the Raiders out in the second half on their way to a 46-8 victory.

Fryeburg (4-5) overcame many obstacles this season, from waiting to use its new field, to playing all but two games on the road. Making the playoffs was a great feat. If you are not one of the top seeds however it means you are paired up with a top seed in round one. Add on to all this, you find out that Cape (7-2) could not play on the scheduled first round date on Friday because Cape had the COVID-19 and the challenge becomes greater.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.