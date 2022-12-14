BANGOR, Maine — The New England Football Writers announced its college division All-New England team on Nov. 28 and Husson University junior Tucker Buzzell was selected to the Division II/III team.
Buzzell continued his run of postseason awards adding to a list that includes Noontime Sports All-New England First Team and Commonwealth Coast Conference All-Conference First Team. Buzzell led the conference with 118 tackles and 11.8 tackles per game, ranking top five in the country in both categories.
The junior from Lovell, Maine and son of Jacki and Rick Buzzell, dominated this season in the middle of the field for the Eagle's defense, picking off four passes to lead the team including two in one game. Additionally, Buzzell recorded 56 solo stops and 62 assisted tackles to go along with 13.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Buzzell was named defensive player of the week three times including back-to-back weeks.
Buzzell, who is majoring in sports management, is not the lone Fryeburg Academy graduate on the Husson football team roster. Eddie Thurston, a 2020 graduate of FA who attended Bridgton Academy last year, is a freshman for the Eagles this fall. Thurston, the son of Sue and Jim (Fuzzy), is a linebacker and is majoring in criminal justice.
Tanner Bennett, a 2021 graduate from Kennett High School, is also playing for Husson and is a linebacker. Bennett, who is the son of Cathy and Jason Bennett of North Conway, represented KHS in the annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and earned All-State, First-Team, honors as a running back and linebacker last year. He is also majoring in criminal justice.
Another Kennett High graduate, Jacob Cameron of North Conway, just wrapped up his first season on the sidelines as a member of the Husson coaching staff. He was named an assistant coach in June after spending five years as a player. He oversees the team’s wide receivers.
Cameron was a standout offensive lineman for the Eagles for five-straight seasons, appearing in 43 games, earning two-consecutive Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) All-Conference First Team selections, one Commonwealth Coast Conference All-Conference First Team selection and a second-team selection in 2022.
Additionally, Cameron was named a freshman All-American in 2017 and was a three-year captain for the Eagles.
Cameron, who earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice last December and a certificate undergraduate degree in counter-terrorism and security, currently resides in Bangor, Maine.
