BANGOR, Maine — The New England Football Writers announced its college division All-New England team on Nov. 28 and Husson University junior Tucker Buzzell was selected to the Division II/III team. 

Buzzell continued his run of postseason awards adding to a list that includes Noontime Sports All-New England First Team and Commonwealth Coast Conference All-Conference First Team. Buzzell led the conference with 118 tackles and 11.8 tackles per game, ranking top five in the country in both categories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.