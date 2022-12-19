Junior Jilyan Byrne looks for an open teammate at the Fryeburg Academy girls basketball game against Westbrook at the Ada Cram Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 13. The Raiders fell 59-39. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Mina Milosevic makes a free throw fly for Fryeburg Academy against Westbrook at the Wadsworth Arena last Tuesday. The Raiders fell 59-39. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Jilyan Byrne looks for an open teammate at the Fryeburg Academy girls basketball game against Westbrook at the Ada Cram Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 13. The Raiders fell 59-39. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Sophomore Celia Hernandez takes a shot at the Fryeburg Academy girls basketball game against Westbrook at the Ada Cram Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 13. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Mina Milosevic battles for the ball during Fryeburg Academy's game against Westbrook at the Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 13. The Raiders fell 59-39. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — The Westbrook girls’ basketball team came to Wadsworth Arena last Tuesday night and put constant pressure on the Fryeburg Academy, and it proved to be a winning formula, The Blue Blazes left town with a 59-39 victory.
While at times it looked like the Raiders (0-2) were outplaying Westbrook (1-1), however, the hosts trailed 18-8 after the opening quarter of play. The Fryeburg five won the scoring battle in the second quarter 13-9 to close to 27-21 at the half. Coach Kristen Stacy’s troops were solid defensively.
The Blue Blazes outscored FA 17-13 in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth frame with a 15-5 run to finish the game.
In our pre-season preview, we reported that if you enjoy high school basketball you have to come out to see Mina Milosevic play the game. In the first minute of play against Westbrook, Milosevic won the opening tip raced to the basket, and taking a feed from Allie Southwick, laid the ball in off the glass for the first two points of the game.
Fryeburg’s full-court press created a turnover and Alyssa Grawe fed the ball into Milosevic, who was fouled on her shot. She went to the foul line and made her two foul shots. Milosevic made all four of her attempts from the charity stripe, and along with four field goals, she finished with 12 points.
As great as it is to watch Milosevic on offense, it was amazing to watch her on defense. Playing down low in the Raider defense, she shut down any opposing player trying to drive baseline. Stepping in front of the attempt to drive baseline, Milosevic forced the dribble penetration to stop, turn around and retreat toward the corner. It was impressive.
Sydney Shaw, who led the Raiders with a team-high 13 points on five field goals and three free throws, is also fun to watch on the basketball floor. Alyssa Grawe added five points; Jilyan Byrne, three; and Maya Mahan, Gwen McDougall and Carla Pintor Gali, each had two.
For Westbrook, Kylie Young led all scorers with a game-high 22 points, while Natalie LaBrie added 14, with a dozen coming on four 3-pointers.
The Fryeburg girls were scheduled to play at Freeport on Friday night but the contest was postponed due to Winter Storm Diaz.
The Raiders have two games scheduled for this week before the holiday break. On Tuesday, FA is slated to travel to Turner, Maine to play Leavitt at 6:30 p.m., and Thursday, they plan to host Waynflete at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.