FRYEBURG, Maine — The Westbrook girls’ basketball team came to Wadsworth Arena last Tuesday night and put constant pressure on the Fryeburg Academy, and it proved to be a winning formula, The Blue Blazes left town with a 59-39 victory.

While at times it looked like the Raiders (0-2) were outplaying Westbrook (1-1), however, the hosts trailed 18-8 after the opening quarter of play. The Fryeburg five won the scoring battle in the second quarter 13-9 to close to 27-21 at the half. Coach Kristen Stacy’s troops were solid defensively.

